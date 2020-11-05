Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FRANZ, Elija A., 37, 625½ Broadway St., operating after revocation July 24, $443 fine.
ESPINOZA, Pablo, 26, Arcadia, operating after revocation June 20, $443 fine.
BROST, Sage R., 23, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 23, $831 fine.
DOESCHER, Scott A., 37, Junction City, obstructing an officer Feb. 6, $443 fine.
GILBERTSON, Crystal M., 40, 317 Folsom St., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 6 and 22, contact after domestic abuse arrest Aug. 20, third-offense drunken driving Dec. 15, and second-offense drunken driving with a passenger under age 16 Dec. 2, two years of probation, $5,118 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
KHANG, Shong, 22, 1110½ E. Madison St., substantial battery July 4, three years of probation, $1,048 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
GLAMMEIER, Jeremiah D., 39, 721 Oxford Ave., burglary June 27, three years of probation, $528 fine.
TURNER, Jeffrey T., 50, 1828 S. Hastings Way, bail jumping July 30, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
CARRIER, Jacob M., 22, 5804 Southern Way, disorderly conduct Feb. 27 and retail theft Dec. 1, $896 fine.
DICKERSON, Pierre B., 34, 2123 15th St., operating after revocation Jan. 2, 2019, $443 fine.
KLEIST, Patrick K., 41, 3342 Beverly Hills Drive, third-offense drunken driving June 17, $1,782 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
SUCKOW, Patrick J., 47, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct March 1 and resisting an officer Oct. 6, 2019, two years of probation, $986 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BURMEISTER, Horst M., 24, 4802 Bullis Court, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Sept. 18, $886 fine.
MONAHAN, Mary T., 65, Red Wing, Minn., disorderly conduct Feb. 18, $443 fine.
SECORA, Bjonca K., 31, 905 16th St. S.E., Menomonie, escape Aug. 5, $518 fine, 30 days jail.
PASTORELLO, Samuel J., 22, 920 Summer St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver March 11, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BURGESS, Evan James P., 18, 712 S. Willson Drive, Altoona, possession of marijuana Jan. 18, $443 fine.
PEO, Brian R., 42, Eau Claire, bail jumping, attempting to elude an officer and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 4, three years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
OLSZEWSKI, David M., 38, 216 Platt St., heroin delivery Sept. 25, 2019, 42 months prison, five years of extended supervision, $638 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GREEN, Jab T., 37, 616 Talmadge St., disorderly conduct Sept. 23, nine months of probation, $443 fine.
JENKINS, Silver O., 26, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Aug. 17, and two counts of bail jumping Aug. 17 and Dec. 21, $1,329 fine, seven days jail.
Probation revocation
STONE, Lacey J., 29, 532 Starr Ave., three counts of battery June 10, 2019, and criminal damage to property June 8, 2019, $1,882 fine, nine months jail.
CORNELL, Joseph S., 32, 5713 Otter Creek Court, possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer Sept. 25, 2019, one year prison, 18 months extended supervision, $619 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.