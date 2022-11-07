Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PRINDIVILLE, Jayden D., 21, 2837 Fifth St., possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 26, neglecting a child March 2 and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 7, five years of probation, $1,554 fine.
OTTMAN, Jeremy R., 43, 1424 Terrill St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation June 21, 2021, $443 fine.
SMITH, Jesse J., 27, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping Aug. 5, $443 fine.
SCHUTZ, Jessica M., 39, Rice Lake, theft Oct. 20, 2021, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
JOHNSON, Ryan M., 48, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 1, 18 months of probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
XIONG, Adam L., 42, 1849 Highway T, third-degree sexual assault June 1, 2003, $410 fine, one year jail, register as a sex offender for 15 years.
RUSH, Jeffrey A., 35, Ladysmith, operating after revocation April 14, $443 fine.
MINCK Jr., Kenneth P., 62, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 20, one year of probation, $518 fine.
SCHUMANN, Nathan D., 33, S8560 Balsam Road, disorderly conduct Jan. 22, $443 fine.
SNYDER, Patience S., 23, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping March 14, $443 fine, two days jail.
HOVDE, Richard A., 49, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., battery by prisoners and bail jumping July 30, five years of probation, $1,036 fine, restitution.
STRATTON, Toby J., 50, Bloomer, methamphetamine delivery March 15, 2019, three years of probation, $1,073 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
PEMBER, Brandon J., 36, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine March 8, 2020, bail jumping July 30, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer and driving or operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Aug. 2, 2018, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, $3,387 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BRUNETTE, Gordon L., 54, Rice Lake, disorderly conduct Sept. 19, 2021, $546 fine, 60 days jail.
WILLIS, Hans Z., 37, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine June 8, 2020, and two counts of threat to law enforcement officer May 22, 2020, and April 28, 2020, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, $1,110 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo a mental health assessment, and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
OSBORNE, Joshua J., 34, Wausau, carrying a concealed knife and threat to law enforcement officer Jan. 19, 2020, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DUFFY, Samantha R., 28, Barron, third-offense drunken driving with a passenger under age 16 Aug. 23, 2021, $2,669 fine, one year jail.
LAPHAM, Taylor N., 26, 520 Maple St., Chippewa Falls, possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 12, 2021, retail theft and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 20, 2021, and heroin delivery March 24, 2021, four years prison, five years extended supervision, $1,980 fine.
STRICKLAND, Erick J., 34, 534 McDonough St., resisting an officer Aug. 27, 2021, and battery and criminal trespass Aug. 13, 2021, $1,377 fine, nine months jail.
METZENBAUER, Robert B., 43, Cadott, neglecting a child Aug. 2, 2020, $961 fine, 264 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
NERISON, Cody M., 27, 11894 22nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct July 29, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LUSSIER, Zachery W., 25, 1530 Bergman Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine May 7, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.