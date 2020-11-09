Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LANDWEHR, Dustin L.T., 39, 2008 Coltman Lane, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 21 and March 16, identity theft July 27, amphetamine delivery and possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 16, and possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 2, four years of probation, $3,651 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZIMMERMAN, Chance A., 24, 2145 Ridgewood Court, Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct June 6, second-offense possession of cocaine May 3, three counts of intentionally or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter May 24, 2018, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver May 3 and May 24, 2018, and possession of marijuana May 24, 2018, three years of probation, $3,325 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, have no contact with known drug dealers or users, and not possess or own animals.
DOSS, Christian A., 37, Neillsville, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine June 5, 30 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GINGRICH, Matthew T., 50, 1055 Imperial Circle, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 15, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
POPE, Leonard T., 35, 3349 160th St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, 2019, $4,063 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
FURSTENAU, Kyle M., 29, 16177 97th Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana Jan. 3, 2019, $593 fine, 15 days jail.
GROLLO, Patrick W., 62, 2015 Second St., three counts of disorderly conduct Sept. 12 and May 25, $1,429 fine, 390 days jail.
MURPHY, Shannon B., 39, Eau Claire, heroin delivery Dec. 29, three years of probation, $638 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRINDIVILLE, Jayden D., 19, 224 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, possession of amphetamine May 3, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
QUAST, Scott A., 37, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, incorrectly identifying himself as a sex offender Aug. 15, $518 fine, nine months jail.
McELLIGOTT, Jennifer L., 43, 511 Germania St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 5 and identity theft Sept. 3, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, restitution to be determined, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PINKIN, Shayla T., 37, Milwaukee, operating after revocation July 3, $381 fine.
SWAN, Emily A., 27, 613 Deyo Ave., operating after revocation March 18, obstructing an officer Dec. 30, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 30 and May 9, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine April 23, 2019, two years of probation, $2,540 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
CORNELL, Joseph S., 32, 5713 Otter Creek Court, possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer Sept. 25, 2019, one year prison, 18 months extended supervision, $619 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.