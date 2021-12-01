Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BEDELL Jr., Edwin D., 48, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine July 17, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DEA, Jacob M., 34, 2324 Skeels Ave., identity theft Feb. 2, two years of probation, $518 fine.
HALVERSON, John D., 49, Phoenix, Ariz., disorderly conduct Aug. 7, $543 fine, 10 days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MANNES, Donovan M., 28, 844 Revere St., hit and run attended vehicle Aug. 19, 2020, $831 fine.
WESTENBERG, Anthony R., 24, 1415 Sherwin Ave., possession of marijuana Sept. 30 and operating after revocation Aug. 21, $886 fine.
VANG, Yau, 30, Waukesha, obstructing an officer Sept. 18, $443 fine.
BENGTSON, Mary M., 48, Colfax, operating after revocation Aug. 18, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, John M., 56, 1103 Sunset Lane, Altoona, bail jumping May 12 and threat to law enforcement officer May 11, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to write letters of apology to victims and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
CARREON, Kayla M., 29, 2322 Tony Court, obstructing an officer April 26 and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 26, $1,036 fine.
OSER, Tracy L., 51, New Auburn, disorderly conduct May 30, 2020, $443 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
NALL, Matthew J., 35, Fall Creek, obstructing an officer Sept. 3, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CROSBY, Caleb R., 21, 731½ McDonough St., criminal damage to property April 20, $543 fine.
CARTER, Taza T.C., 20, 300 Williams St., resisting an officer and obstructing an officer Sept. 27, 2020, two years of probation, $686 fine, ordered not to possess firearms. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
MILLER, Christopher S., 38, Strum, operating after revocation Oct. 29, 2020, $443 fine.
VUE, Ger, 30, Schofield, bail jumping and obstructing an officer Jan. 19, 2020, $886 fine.
MEYER, Michael A.R., 27, 2016 Leonard Court, disorderly conduct Nov. 5, $443 fine.
NIELSEN, Danielle R., 27, 716 First Ave., intentionally abuse hazardous substance Oct. 3, $443 fine.
PIPLIN, Morgan J., 30, 429½ Hobart St., strangulation and suffocation July 23, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PATE, Jackie R., 53, 2245 S. Hastings Way, bail jumping July 24, 2020, and failure to update information as a sex offender Sept. 6, 2019, three years of probation, $1,036 fine.
FORDEN, Zachary J., 28, 1433 Bellinger St., retail theft Sept. 27, $666 fine, $165 restitution.
CLARK, Eric J., 46, Sheboygan, bail jumping April 9, $518 fine.
COPELAND, Russell A., 38, 4550 Hartzell Lane, disorderly conduct March 6, $543 fine.
HUNTER, Cornelius I., 45, Live Oak, Texas, identity theft June 27, 2020, and failure to update information as a sex offender Jan. 23, 2020, $1,021 fine, eight days jail.
ROBINSON, Daren L., 23, 1019 S. Farwell St., second-offense drunken driving Nov. 10, 2020, $1,593 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
Probation revocation
HAGEN, Max C., 35, Racine, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 12, 2018, $597 fine, six months jail.
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 22, 320 Putnam St., criminal trespass Oct. 26, 2020, possession of methamphetamine April 22, 2020, bail jumping Jan. 22, 2020, possession of narcotic drugs and identity theft Dec. 21, 2019, two counts of possession of illegally obtained prescription Oct. 8, 2019, and June 28, 2018, and two counts of retail theft July 18 and 19, 2018, $5,006 fine, 142 days jail.