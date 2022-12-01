Chippewa County
Found guilty
GRIFFIN, Kenneth E., 32, 19360 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana Feb. 26, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
COOMBS, Alissa A., 32, Blair, possession of methamphetamine July 27, 2020, three years of probation, $1,639 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
VETTERKIND, Cory J., 44, Stanley, criminal trespass to dwelling March 30, 2021, $453 fine.
MILLER, Dylan B., 28, West Salem, possession of drug paraphernalia July 24, $443 fine, two days jail.
SCHLIMGEN, Evan M., 24, 7060 178th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving April 24, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
NESJA, Aimee E., 23, 313 W. Willow St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine July 4, $518 fine, 90 days jail.
BROWN, Christopher M., 42, Hastings, Minn., resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana Aug. 31, $886 fine.
MORENO, Morgan A., 30, 603 Manor Court, Altoona, possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 21, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
ZASTROW, Jared J., 30, Stetsonville, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping July 9, 2019, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,200 fine.
POINDEXTER, Laurana L., 26, Humbird, possession of methamphetamine May 11, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $988 fine.
COOMBS, Alissa A., 32, Blair, bail jumping Sept. 22, 2021, $457 fine, seven months jail.
KORTHOF, Brett M., 34, Bloomer, battery May 19, 2020, $566 fine, one year jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
CUTTING, Shane L., 50, Ridgeland, bail jumping March 1, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine.
BAUSPIES, Earl A., 54, Glen Flora, operating commercial motor vehicles without a license Aug. 24, $715 fine.
SUCHLA, Lisa M., 53, Colfax, possession of drug paraphernalia May 23, 2021, one year of probation, $1,344 fine.
SPIVEY, Merisa M., 38, Colfax, possession of drug paraphernalia April 13, 2021, and possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 14, 2021, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WILDER, Tammy L., 50, 849 Malden Ave., Eau Claire, bail jumping June 21, 20219, one year of probation, $819 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MARTIN, Charles A., 38, 1027 Prairie Circle, Menomonie, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping Nov. 1, one year of probation, $1,001 fine, eight months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WETTSTEIN, Troy A., 30, Elk Mound, bail jumping July 11, 2021, $438 fine.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
OLDENBURG, Billy J., 33, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 9, $443 fine.
SNOW, Israel M., 24, Eau Claire, battery by prisoners Aug. 21, two years of probation, $518 fine.
XIONG, Zajtshuam A., 27, Milwaukee, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 18, 2021, $1,468 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
JANS, Brandon M., 39, Milwaukee, attempted physical abuse of a child and battery Aug. 18, two counts of attempting to flee an officer Feb. 13, 2021, and May 26, 2021, and theft Feb. 9, 2021, three years of probation, $2,549 fine.