Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STEVENS Jr., Dale A., 42, 12 E. Birch St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana June 22, $443 fine.
SEEVER, Amy B., 37, Augusta, neglecting a child Oct. 1, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine.
BRUDER, Kaden D., 24, 102 Vine St., three counts of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer Oct. 14, July 21, 2020, and June 19, 2020, bail jumping Oct. 14, theft and concealing stolen property May 30, possession of methamphetamine May 23, possession of burglarious tools Sept. 25, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 27, five years of probation, $3,697 fine,30 days jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CORNETT, Jennifer L., 44, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 6, criminal damage to property July 27, 2020, and theft Dec. 2, 2019, two years of probation, $632 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BELDEN, Tina M., 46, 13068 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Aug. 8, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 2, $1,036 fine.
SWOSINSKI, Casey D., 30, Grantsburg, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property June 2, 2020, 18 months of probation, $704 fine.
STEEN, Tony J., 55, 2727 33rd St., battery Aug. 14, two counts of disorderly conduct Aug. 14 and June 2, 2020, intimidation of a victim and bail jumping June 2, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 4, 2019, three years of probation, $3,581 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROBERTS, Peter J., 25, Waupun, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 7, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANELLO, Darryl L., 32, 2111 Folsom St., battery and disorderly conduct July 9, $886 fine.
CORONA AMBIZ, Sebastian, 44, 8777 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation June 11, $443 fine.
FOSS, Joshua A., 43, Fall Creek, two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 30 and May 26, 2020, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DONALD, Donta L., 43, 456½ Platt St., battery Sept. 5, one year of probation, $543 fine.
MAYER, Joseph S., 44, W3940 Mitchell Road, operating after revocation June 9, 2020, and bail jumping May 9, 2020, $886 fine, 90 days jail.
JACOBSON, David R., 58, Stone Lake, failure to update information as a sex offender March 13, 2020, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
HICKS, Justin L., 47, 618 S. Barstow St., theft July 1, two years of probation, $1,053 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
McROBERTS, Peter M., 51, 2003 Manor Court, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 26, 2020, five years of probation, $618 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Ryan M., 47, 320 Putnam St., possession of methamphetamine April 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MYERS, Anna M., 38, 1301 Pershing St., criminal damage to property June 9 and criminal trespass to dwellings Sept. 27, 2019, $656 fine.
ROBY, Samantha N., 34, 719 Harriet St., Altoona, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct May 27, $886 fine.
DRAEGER, Jesse L., 40, Green Bay, operating after revocation June 25, $443 fine.