Eau Claire County
Found guilty
YOUNGTHUNDER, Judea J., 22, Black River Falls, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 19, $1,441 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BALLARD, Davonta L., 21, Milwaukee, battery Aug. 8, 2019, $443 fine.
YANG, Kieng, 36, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 27, three years of probation, $1,316 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRUMMOND, Zackery J., 31, 1613 Drury Ave., methamphetamine delivery April 16, uttering a forgery July 30, burglary Aug. 9 and operating after revocation June 25, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,297 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BENOIT, Jessica N., 40, E4254 370th Ave., Menomonie, possession of illegally obtained prescription Aug. 30, two counts of bail jumping Aug. 30 and May 13, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer May 13, and possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 25, three years of probation, $3,033 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VOLD, Tyler D., 22, New Auburn, battery Aug. 4, 18 months of probation, $443 fine.
STAGE, Tessa M., 28, 561 Franklin St., disorderly conduct June 3 and second-offense drunken driving June 28, $1,922 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
FERGUSON, Keon I., 19, E9871 410th Ave., hit and run attended vehicle Feb. 12, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
SUCKOW, Nathan S., 39, Alma, hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 23, 2019, $906 fine.
PAGE Jr., Charles A., 32, Milwaukee, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content May 29, 2019.$1,730 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
HERNANDEZ, Erik V., 23, 1119 Regis Court, two counts of disorderly conduct April 18, 2019, $886 fine, 90 days jail.
WILLIAMS, Derrick T., 24, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Oct. 2, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BEIGHLEY, Troy D., 42, Cadott, operating after revocation Aug. 21, $443 fine.
JACKSON, Jason J., 40, 2847 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 26, five years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
McCAIN-VIERA, Elizabeth A., 41, 505 Chauncey St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, $518 fine.
VANG, Xai, 42, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, bail jumping, throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker and resisting an officer Oct. 7, lewd and lascivious behavior, felon in possession of oleoresin device and operating after revocation June 12, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 12 and May 26, three years of probation, $3,894 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HONAKER, Jesse B., 40, Osseo, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping Nov. 4 and 5, $2,006 fine, 85 days jail.
THOMPSON, Ashley M., 26, 1828 Bellinger St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine May 23, 2019, and Aug. 22, 2018, bail jumping May 4, 2019, and two counts of forgery Sept. 23, 2018, and Aug. 25, 2018, $2,713 fine, one year jail.