Dunn County
Found guilty
MAYER, Beau X., 24, W3940 Mitchell Road, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed weapon May 8, $463 fine. Record may be expunged upon payment of fine.
RODRIGUEZ, Jenna M., 31, E5968 490th Ave., Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 13, 2021, $3,293 fine, 75 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
SWENBY, Travis D., 41, Clintonville, theft by false representation Sept. 7, 2021, $473 fine.
RUSSELL, Chance L., 22, Colfax, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 1, two years of probation, $538 fine, 15 days jail. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
GOERGES, Daniel C., 60, St. Croix Falls, possession of methamphetamine June 17, two years of probation, $553 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DANOVSKY, Hannah L., 21, Colfax, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 10, two years of probation, $538 fine, 15 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
NELSON, Angelica C., 30, 721 Oxford Ave., possession of illegally obtained prescription Jan. 17, failure to update information as a sex offender Sept. 1, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 3, and battery to law enforcement officer May 29, three years of probation, $2,072 fine, 72 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with sex offender registry, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MANCE, Elissa J., 40, 920 Richard Drive, maintaining a drug trafficking place May 13, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 11, 2020, three years of probation, $1,160 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete drug court, and not enter taverns.
RIEBE, Seth I., 31, 104 N. Rural St., Chippewa Falls, theft Nov. 18, 2021, $2,012 fine.
CASEY Jr., Amos, 21, E2496 350th Ave., Menomonie, theft Jan. 15, 2020, $4,452 fine.
EDDY, Ricky D., 30, Black River Falls, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine June 30, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VANINGAN, Scott M., 58, Eau Claire, fifth-offense drunken driving Sept. 10, 2021, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,855 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
GEISE, Natasha J., 36, 3320 Runway Ave., operating after revocation May 22, $443 fine.
THOMAS, Patrick J., 23, Eau Claire, identity theft Sept. 27 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 12, 2021, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
CALDWELL, Rick L., 29, 1114 Imperial Circle, battery Feb. 26, $543 fine, 135 days jail.
Probation revocation
WELLS, Edward C., 36, Eau Claire, resisting an officer and bail jumping Aug. 15, 2020, and criminal damage to property June 21, 2020, $2,571 fine, five months jail.
WEIDLER, Scott M., 40, 401 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Dec. 28, 2019, $1,131 fine, 11 months jail.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 30, 1828 S. Hastings Way, battery and bail jumping Dec. 23, 2021, $1,632 fine, nine months jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
RUSSELL, Carl B., 38, Jim Falls, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Oct. 9, two years of probation, $1,439 fine, 90 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
PERRY, Paul R., 41, 104½ N. Grove St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 20, $1,740 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.