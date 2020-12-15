Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HERNANDEZ, Erik V., 23, 1119 Regis Court, two counts of disorderly conduct April 18, 2019, $886 fine, 90 days jail.
WILLIAMS, Derrick T., 24, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Oct. 2, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BEIGHLEY, Troy D., 42, Cadott, operating after revocation Aug. 21, $443 fine.
JACKSON, Jason J., 40, 2847 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 26, five years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
McCAIN-VIERA, Elizabeth A., 41, 505 Chauncey St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 1, $518 fine.
VANG, Xai, 42, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, bail jumping, throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker and resisting an officer Oct. 7, lewd and lascivious behavior, felon in possession of oleoresin device and operating after revocation June 12, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 12 and May 26, three years of probation, $3,894 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LITZELL, Jonathan D., 25, Amery, bail jumping Sept. 14 and second-offense possession of marijuana March 1, $1,036 fine.
ERICKSON, Ryan D., 33, W3995 Highway HH, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 31 and Sept. 9, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JACKSON, Demetrio A., 42, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed knife Aug. 13 and possession of methamphetamine April 5, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHRISTIE, Daniel R., 58, 3010 Essex St., methamphetamine delivery Oct. 16, 2019, two years of probation, $658 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TREPANIA, Anthony J., 32, 617 Grant Court, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and knowingly violating a domestic abuse order Aug. 24, and possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 13, 2019, three years of probation, $1,679 fine.
Probation revocation
HONAKER, Jesse B., 40, Osseo, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping Nov. 4 and 5, $2,006 fine, 85 days jail.
THOMPSON, Ashley M., 26, 1828 Bellinger St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine May 23, 2019, and Aug. 22, 2018, bail jumping May 4, 2019, and two counts of forgery Sept. 23, 2018, and Aug. 25, 2018, $2,713 fine, one year jail.
JOHNSON, Sonnie M., 29, 11943 16th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 5 and 18, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 5, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MANCE, Elissa J., 38, 51 Mum Lane, Altoona, hit and run causing injury aug. 7, 2018, $538 fine, 120 days jail.
MELSNESS, Robert A., 38 518½ Germania St., theft in a business setting Jan. 1, 2016, 77 days jail, $5,672 fine.
SAVINA, Brian W., 39, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 26, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine May 28, 2019, three years prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have not contact with known drug dealers or users.
MOE, Tyler C., 33, 3558 E. Meadows Place, bail jumping Aug. 23, 2019, and fifth-offense drunken driving Feb. 4, 2019, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision.