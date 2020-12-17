Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SAVINA, Brian W., 39, Stanley, possession of narcotic drugs April 15, $518 fine.
WARE, Marquis D., 30, 320 Putnam St., theft and two counts of battery Jan. 24, one year of probation, $1,339 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CHARLES, Brandolyn A., 29, Cornell, operating after revocation Sept. 24, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Brandon T., 34, 2103½ Western Ave., retail theft July 31, $453 fine.
LOWERY, Bradley A., 43, 374 Tulip Lane, Altoona, operating after revocation Aug. 13, $443 fine.
HOWE, Christian A., 27, 2419 Garfield Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation June 30 and disorderly conduct April 5, one year of probation, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
RICHARDSON, Bradly J., 28, Medford, possession of methamphetamine July 16, $518 fine, 10 days jail.
CHRISTNER, Daniel F., 23, 5725 30th Ave., theft Feb. 22, $453 fine.
KLICKO, Monica M., 34, 1241 Graham Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 1, $543 fine.
CORRIGAN, Shane D., 30, Duluth, Minn., obstructing an officer Jan. 31, 2018, $518 fine.
TIPTON, Dandre D., 36, 616 Talmadge St., battery Aug. 24, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
LARSON, Jason J., 39, 341 E. Riverview Drive, bail jumping May 28, and resisting an officer and delivering articles to inmate Jan. 4, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain sobriety.
PEERY, Luke J., 39, 2223 Eliza Wilson Road, bail jumping April 19 and disorderly conduct March 11, $986 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CAREY, Michael J., 39, 759 First St. East, Altoona, drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent April 11, two years of probation, $288 fine, $150 per month restitution.
LUER, Casey R., 38, 2222 Fourth St. East, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 2, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HONAKER, Jesse B., 40, Osseo, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping Nov. 4 and 5, $2,006 fine, 85 days jail.
THOMPSON, Ashley M., 26, 1828 Bellinger St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine May 23, 2019, and Aug. 22, 2018, bail jumping May 4, 2019, and two counts of forgery Sept. 23, 2018, and Aug. 25, 2018, $2,713 fine, one year jail.
JOHNSON, Sonnie M., 29, 11943 16th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 5 and 18, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 5, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MANCE, Elissa J., 38, 51 Mum Lane, Altoona, hit and run causing injury aug. 7, 2018, $538 fine, 120 days jail.
MELSNESS, Robert A., 38 518½ Germania St., theft in a business setting Jan. 1, 2016, 77 days jail, $5,672 fine.
SAVINA, Brian W., 39, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 26, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine May 28, 2019, three years prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have not contact with known drug dealers or users.
GUNDERSON, James D., 47, 2031 Third St., operating after revocation and two counts of bail jumping June 11, 2018, possession of marijuana Jan. 28, 2018, and disorderly conduct Feb. 1, 2018, $2,322 fine, 90 days jail.
MOE, Tyler C., 33, 3558 E. Meadows Place, bail jumping Aug. 23, 2019, and fifth-offense drunken driving Feb. 4, 2019, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision.