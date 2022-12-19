Chippewa County
Found guilty
PETERSON, Daniel R., 33, 3004 Timber Terrace, Menomonie, eluding an officer June 30, 2021, and fraud on an innkeeper March 21, 2021, $1,670 fine, six months jail, $699 restitution.
ROCK, Diane M., 53, 36½ E. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Sept. 18, $443 fine.
SLOWIAK, Lacey G., 31, 14485 47th Ave., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 16, $443 fine, jail time served.
HAMILTON, Nicholas D., 36, New Auburn, resisting or obstructing an officer and operating after revocation Sept. 7, 2021, $2,592 fine, $33 restitution.
SNYDER, Patience S., 23, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, resisting or obstructing an officer Feb. 10 and possession of methamphetamine July 19, 2021, two years of probation, $1,097 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Steven P., 24, Cadott, resisting or obstructing an officer June 12, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
NELSON, Travis M., 50, Elk Mound, lewd and lascivious behavior Sept. 2, $443 fine, 120 days jail.
HATELLA, Christina E., 50, Rice Lake, battery and disorderly conduct Feb. 25, $1,086 fine, 60 days jail.
LYBERG, Dillon J., 32, 16948 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 31, 2021, $2,863 fine, 55 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
SHUTES, Edward D., 36, 1818½ Kendall St., Eau Claire, failure to report to county jail Dec. 1, 2020, $518 fine, 90 days jail.
LENZ, Eyan D., 23, Shirland, Ill., possession of marijuana Sept. 7, $894 fine.
GONZALEZ, Nicholas G., 20, 509 N. High St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of retail theft Sept. 7 and 8, two years of probation, $906 fine, ordered not to have contact with Walmart. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
Probation revocation
BURKE, Dane M., 28, 1036 Fifth St. East, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine June 8, 2021, $525 fine, six months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
IVERSON, Kyle T., 33, Black River Falls, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 16, 2021, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
RUD, Michael T., 57, 1029 Second Ave., fourth-offense drunken driving Dec. 2, 2021, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
DANIELS Jr., Curtis, 21, 829 Revere St., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Aug. 30, and bail jumping June 11, two years of probation, $986 fine.
JOHNSON, Darrius D., 24, 634 Balcom St., resisting an officer by failing to stop vehicle May 22, $468 fine.
Probation revocation
DOWDY, Shae A., 44, Green Bay, threats to injure or accuse of a crime Nov. 28, 2020, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $539 fine.
Dunn County
Found guilty
MORNEAU, Brett A., 27, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Sept. 4, $463 fine.
ROBINSON, Jason R., 44, Mondovi, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 2, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SOLIE, Alfred W., 36, 1502 Knapp St., Menomonie, disorderly conduct July 5, one year of probation, $463 fine.
KRUEGER, Dustin A., 39, Stanley, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 24, 2021, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $538 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETERSON, Isaiah R., 21, Boyceville, disorderly conduct May 14, one year of probation, $663 fine, 30 days jail.