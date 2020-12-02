Eau Claire County
Found guilty
XIONG, Vang N., 37, 805 Barland St., bail jumping and two counts of violating a harassment injunction Aug. 4, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine and violation of a temporary restraining order Oct. 8, 2017, two years of probation, $2,451 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LORENTZ, Steven A., 32, 943 Vernon St., Altoona, burglary March 30, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MYERS, Jessica L., 37, Fall Creek, obstructing an officer July 19, $443 fine.
SCHOEN, Joseph W., 382 Tulip Lane, Altoona, possession of narcotic drugs and third-offense drunken driving May 2, two years of probation, $2,299 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
COOPER, Austin L., 26, Durand, second-offense drunken driving March 15, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SHEPPARD, Nicole R., 51, 4900 Olson Drive, two counts of methamphetamine delivery Sept. 26, 2019, and Nov. 4, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 12, 2019, four years of probation, $1,609 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KVAPIL, Dennis S., 46, Pueblo, Colo., operating after revocation Sept. 18, $443 fine.
MURRAY, Austin D., 31, Woodruff, battery and disorderly conduct May 18, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
HERNANDEZ-GOMEZ, Antonio F., 39, 1226 Meridian Heights Drive, operating after revocation Feb. 27, $443 fine.
O’BRYAN, Carl A., 28, 314 E. Madison St., second-offense drunken driving Sept. 30, 2019, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
LIPINA, Richard A., 31, Boyceville, two counts of physical abuse of a child Aug. 6, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children.
HOUSE, Arthur R., 37, 2040 Mittelstadt Lane, two counts of bail jumping June 25 and 26, $886 fine.
HARRIS Jr., Thomas A., 29, 3404 Alf Ave., possession of methamphetamine April 20 and operating after revocation May 2, 2018, two years of probation, $961 fine.
NEWCOMB Sr., Terrance D., 70, Fall Creek, operating after revocation June 7, 2019, $443 fine.
MARKWALDER, Tiffany A., 27, 3123 Eldorado Blvd., operating after revocation Aug. 15, $443 fine.
MELGAARD, Michele L., 42, 1721 Ohm Ave., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 30, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BURLUM, Michael C., 49, Cadott, operating after revocation Sept. 8, $443 fine.
DOUGLASS, Shawn P., 52, 625½ Broadway St., contact after domestic abuse arrest and two counts of bail jumping July 1, $1,329 fine, 120 days jail.
TYLER, Alec D., 25, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana July 30, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GOSS, Joshua A.D., 40, W3940 Mitchell Road, mistreatment of animals April 11, two years of probation, $2,252 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, cannot own or possess animals.
WOLFORD II, Charles P., 38, 239 Violet Lane East, Altoona, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent March 9, two years of probation, $766 fine, $183 restitution.
Probation revocation
KOENIG, Mitchell A., 20, Colfax, concealing a stolen firearm received from a child Aug. 21, 2018, $1,120 fine, one year jail.