Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JOHNSON, Ryan M., 47, 320 Putnam St., possession of methamphetamine April 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MYERS, Anna M., 38, 1301 Pershing St., criminal damage to property June 9 and criminal trespass to dwellings Sept. 27, 2019, $656 fine.
ROBY, Samantha N., 34, 719 Harriet St., Altoona, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct May 27, $886 fine.
DRAEGER, Jesse L., 40, Green Bay, operating after revocation June 25, $443 fine.
HOVDE, Eamon K., 25, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife June 16, and possession of drug paraphernalia April 30, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with drug dealers or users.
RUD, Robert A., 69, 2046 Schult St., disorderly conduct March 22, $443 fine.
PRITCHARD, Tori L., 26, 4900 Olson Drive, three counts of theft June 25, 2018, Sept. 13, 2018, and May 1, 2018, $1,652 fine.
KINGSBERRY, Darrius R., 32, Tomah, resisting an officer Feb. 21, $443 fine.
WINBERG, Zachary T., 28, Woodland Hills, Calif., possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 1, two years of probation, $518 fine.
McNAMARA, Jesse J., 44, 11071 47th Ave., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer June 15, $443 fine, two days jail.
BROWN, Natasha N., 34, Ladysmith, obstructing an officer Oct. 26, $443 fine.
PEDERSON, Leah M., 28, 640 W. Grand Ave., battery Sept. 22, $785 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
KRESS, Ryan A., 30, 507 Folsom St., criminal damage to property Oct. 13, 2020, and disorderly conduct Oct. 12, 2020, $4,224 fine.
BRONNER, Kevin E., 59, Mankato, Minn., disorderly conduct Jan. 13, 2008, $579 fine.
DIEFFENBAUGHER, Chaya L., 40, 2807 Morningside Drive, theft in a business setting Nov. 13, 2006, $253 fine.
OLSON, Lyle P., 28, Osseo, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 28, $1,492 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
ALF, Schuyler K., 31, N2683 730th St., Menomonie, bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife and operating after revocation July 9, $1,329 fine.
MISHKA, Justin R., 24, 1304 Hogeboom Ave., operating after revocation March 26, $443 fine.
MARTIN, Charles A., 37, Milwaukee, retail theft March 10 and hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 8, $4,273 fine.
WILLIS, Alan J., 53, Black River Falls, operating after revocation Sept. 24, $443 fine.
DUFFY, Samantha R., 27, Barron, third-offense drunken driving with a passenger under age 16 Aug. 23, two years of probation, $2,613 fine, six months jail, license revoked four years, ignition interlock three years.
Probation revocation
HOLMSTROM, Michelle A., 44, Chetek, physical abuse of a child Sept. 12, 2020, methamphetamine delivery Feb. 25, 2020, failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals Jan. 25, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, 2019, two years prison, five years of extended supervision, $2,808 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HARTMAN, Lawrence J., 39, Bruce, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2019, and Sept. 5, 2019, resisting an officer Dec. 3, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping Sept. 5, 2019, and Aug. 16, 2019, $2,395 fine, 78 days jail.
MEYER, Michael A.R., 27, 543 McDonough St., disorderly conduct and resisting an officer July 3, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer Jan. 15, 2019, $1,541 fine, one year jail.