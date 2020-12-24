Eau Claire County
Found guilty
REYES Jr., Agustin, 39, Whitehall, operating without a valid license, third offense within three years, Jan. 30, $443 fine.
CUAQUEHUA, Felix, 32, Arkansaw, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Jan. 16, $443 fine.
BUNDY, Katie E., 42, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine April 27, 2019, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LARSEN, Madeline G., 24, Spring Valley, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 5, 2019, $1,591 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
BLAESER, Brady T., 35, Bloomer, disorderly conduct April 20, 2019, $443 fine.
SCHLITZ, Samuel A., 19, Waunakee, burglary and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Nov. 8, 2018, three years of probation, $1,087 fine, four months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VOSS, Eugene J., 57, Edgar, possession of marijuana Sept. 11, $443 fine.
COON, Heather R., 39, Luck, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 11, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GILBERT, Steven C., 50, 3110 Runway Ave., operating after revocation Oct. 10, 2019, and obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Sept. 18, 2019, one year of probation, $1,023 fine, $782 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SPENCER, Sa'Quane D., 16, 1726 Bellinger St., resisting an officer Dec. 7, one year of probation, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
EISENBRAUN, Chad L., 35, 5025 176th St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 1, $443 fine.
THOMSEN, Jeffrey K., 39, 911 N. Hastings Way, disorderly conduct Aug. 18, $443 fine.
BARHYTE, Jonathan D., 26, Black River Falls, burglary Aug. 4, one year prison, three years of extended supervision, $741 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
GUNDERSON, James D., 47, 2031 Third St., operating after revocation and two counts of bail jumping June 11, 2018, possession of marijuana Jan. 28, 2018, and disorderly conduct Feb. 1, 2018, $2,322 fine, 90 days jail.
MOE, Tyler C., 33, 3558 E. Meadows Place, bail jumping Aug. 23, 2019, and fifth-offense drunken driving Feb. 4, 2019, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision.
BLOEDOW, Sarah M., 40, 868 Kari Drive, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 16, 2018, $2,394 fine, jail time served.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 28, 710 Second Ave., escape Nov. 14, 2019, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,038 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROBINSON, Jason R., 42, 728 Carol St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 13, 2019, $568 fine, 152 days jail.
BLOEDOW, Jason A., 36, 2016 Leonard Court, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1, 2019, and Oct. 16, 2018, $2,542 fine, 18 months prison, 18 months of extended supervision.
WOODFORD, Jesse J., 33, 2015 Third St., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 4, 2019, and identity theft Jan. 22, 2018, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,433 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
XIONG, Diana D., 39, Union Grove, methamphetamine delivery June 11, 2018, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,892 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.