Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WOLF, Nathan M., 27, 3276 White Oak Lane, obstructing an officer March 13, $443 fine.
DAVIS, Rayveon T., 19, 327 Mead St., second-offense drunken driving Jan. 5, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
KLOPP, Arik J., 25, Fall Creek, possession of burglarious tools Oct. 28, 2020, two years of probation, $1,145 fine.
HOLDER, Joshua J., 39, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine May 22, 2020, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DESOTO, Danielle D., 39, Humbird, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 4, 2017, and obstructing an officer March 20, 2017, $1,429 fine, two days jail.
O'DONNELL, Andrew C., 39, 616 Talmadge St., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Oct. 23, $886 fine.
BROWN, James T., 39, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping Oct. 8 and July 23, two counts of possession of methamphetamine July 7 and April 13, and entry into a locked building April 13, four years of probation, $2,793 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LYNN, Thet P., 29, Milwaukee, resisting an officer Aug. 28, $443 fine.
TERRELL, Michael D., 42, 1110 Summit St., possession of a firearm by a felon June 7, 2020, four years prison, four years extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SWEENEY, Ivy J., 23, Bloomer, possession of amphetamine May 11, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged.
BERENDES, Daryl R., 40, Milwaukee, bail jumping Oct. 13, $443 fine, 58 days jail.
SLOVIAK, Cassandra K., 33, Cadott, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent Oct. 16, 2020, and attempting to flee or elude an officer Jan. 8, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, complete treatment court.
KAISER, Karley R., 30, 1208 Eighth St. East, Menomonie, methamphetamine delivery Oct. 21, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 23, three years of probation, $1,256 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Iain A., 36, Louisville, Ky., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 19, 2020, $4,288 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
HOLMES, George T., 48, Onalaska, bail jumping June 23 and battery June 22, $1,086 fine.
RAFAEL, Zane C., 24, Elk Mound, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 28, three years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
CALLAN, Jacob A., 26, 6782 55th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance June 26, 2020, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BARSTAD, Selina R., 38, Durand, battery June 21, 2020, one year of probation, $458 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Probation revocation
HARTMAN, Lawrence J., 39, Bruce, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2019, and Sept. 5, 2019, resisting an officer Dec. 3, 2019, and two counts of bail jumping Sept. 5, 2019, and Aug. 16, 2019, $2,395 fine, 78 days jail.
MEYER, Michael A.R., 27, 543 McDonough St., disorderly conduct and resisting an officer July 3, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer Jan. 15, 2019, $1,541 fine, one year jail.
OLSON, Jesse D., 33, 107 Randall St., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct April 26, $889 fine, five months jail.