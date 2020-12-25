Eau Claire County
Found guilty
NOHR, Lindsay C., 36, Fall Creek, operating after revocation June 18, $443 fine.
SPRINGER II, Duwayne C., 26, Fairchild, disorderly conduct Jan. 14, $443 fine.
BRENNER, Jeffrey C., 55, 2620 LaSalle St., disorderly conduct Dec. 4, 2019, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to enter taverns.
TWYMAN, Kevin B., 41, Waupun, failure to update information as a sex offender Aug. 14, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 11, 2019, four years prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns and comply with the sex offender registry.
DUESTERBECK, Dylan J., 27, 4819 Fairfax St., operating after revocation Sept. 16, 2019, $443 fine.
WOODFORD, Stephen M., 28, 3323 Seymour Road, three counts of retail theft July 21, Jan. 8 and Sept. 30, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 8, 2019, $2,077 fine, 18 months of probation, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARTINEZ, Celine M., 22, 3320 Stein Blvd., battery March 8, one year of probation, $493 fine, 20 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WRIGHT, Joshua S., 37, 635 Union St., disorderly conduct May 29, $543 fine.
SMITH, Sandra L., 55, 209½ Maple St., possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 29, $443 fine.
WALTERS, Anna M., 31, Cornell, battery June 11 and resisting an officer April 6, $986 fine, 142 days jail.
FLATER, Nicholas D., 29, 341 W. Canal St., Chippewa Falls, failure to report to jail Sept. 2, 2019, $443 fine.
TRUE, Steven S., 59, 2114 Mittelstadt Lane, operating after revocation Feb. 19, $443 fine.
VANLUVEN, Sarah J., 37, Abbotsford, retail theft Oct. 17, 2019, $453 fine.
VUE, Tony C., 26, 320 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 30, 2019, $4,063 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
HOLMSTROM, Michelle A., 43, Chetek, physical abuse of a child and criminal trespass to dwelling Sept. 12, methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping February 2020, failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals Jan. 25, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, 2019, three years of probation, $3,308 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and cannot own or possess animals, or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MIDDLETON, Nicholas A., 30, Augusta, criminal damage to property July 20, 2019, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 31, 2819 Fourth St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CASELLO, Terri L., 29, 310 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, identity theft and bail jumping Feb. 25, two years of probation, $1,096 fine.
KLOSS III, James E., 34, 2898 N. Valley Road, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 14, $1,664 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
TAYLOR, Ryan K., 39, 3603 Green Dell Court, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 2, 2019, and third-offense drunken driving Dec. 12, 2019, $4,693 fine, 120 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.