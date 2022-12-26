Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ALLEN, Daniel P., 46, 318 E. Tyler Ave., criminal trespass and disorderly conduct Aug. 8, one year of probation, $1,096 fine.
WOOLEY, Keith J., 46, 815 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property May 8, 2021, $1,705 fine, six months jail.
HARTLEY, Triston T., 28, Chicago, theft Oct. 6, 2019, $453 fine.
WIELGOSIAK, Aaron M., 50, 1505 Sherwin Ave., theft Dec. 1, 2016, $683 fine.
SMITH, Ryan A., 36, Fairchild, bail jumping and disorderly conduct March 29, and battery Aug. 6, 2019, two years of probation, $3,801 fine, 15 days jail.
XIONG, Tong, 30, St. Paul, Minn., bail jumping Sept. 9, 2014, $809 fine.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
HUTCHISON, Ashley A., 34, Cornell, disorderly conduct July 26, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ROBY, Bianca A., 46, 305 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, battery Jan. 9 and carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping March 12, $1,329 fine, 30 days jail.
THOMPSON, Davida L., 48, Gilman, possession of methamphetamine March 30, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
SCHOONOVER, Duane A., 50, 107 Randall St., Eau Claire, resisting or obstructing an officer Sept. 6, $443 fine.
GEISSLER, Gordon G., 44, 218 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving May 25, 2020, three years of probation, $2,309 fine, one year jail, 125 hours of community service, lifetime driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock one year.
BEAVER, Isaac A., 21, 2905 Winsor Drive, second-offense possession of amphetamine, LSD or psilocin Oct. 25, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine, 120 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DREKE, Jessica K., 48, 20638 20th Ave., Chippewa Falls, retail theft April 2, $730 fine.
WATTON, Naomi L., 39, 6 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor Oct. 25 and Sept. 15, bail jumping Oct. 25, and two counts of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Sept. 15, three years of probation, $2,590 fine, no alcohol or taverns, write letter of apology to all victims.
WILSON, Quentin A., 36, 1127 Sunset Lane, Altoona, resisting or obstructing an officer Nov. 24, 2021, $443 fine.
GEHR, Dustin d., 40, 420 Introwitz Drive, Chippewa Falls, resisting or obstructing an officer Nov. 19 and amphetamine delivery Jan. 4, 2021, three years of probation, $1,121 fine, 180 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUTTKE, Levi J., 48, Jim Falls, fifth-offense drunken driving May 11, fourth-offense drunken driving April 5, 2021, and third-offense drunken driving July 9, 2020, three years of probation, $7,408 fine, 200 days jail, 150 hours of community service, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock device one year, complete Recovery Court, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
DORN, Russell D., 42, Stanley, criminal damage to property Aug. 27, 2021, $453 fine, seven months jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
HORNER, Andrew R., 41, 2724 Fryklund St., possession of drug paraphernalia May 6, $463 fine.
FEDDERLY, Gregory D., 54, Waupun, battery May 8, and possession of methamphetamine and third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance May 27, 2020, two years of probation, $2,780 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.