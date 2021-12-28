Eau Claire County
Found guilty
COLEMAN, Mark A., 57, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 8, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FRANK, Tayler L., 29, St. Paul, Minn., disorderly conduct July 27, $443 fine.
HAIG, Lucas H., 19, 2701 Fifth St. East, Menomonie, theft June 22, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
LEE, Michael J., 36, 1317 Pershing St., intimidation of a victim April 23, $1,057 fine.
SANBORN, Matthew A., 38, Black River Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia March 2 and retail theft July 3, 2019, $1,161 fine.
BERGERON, Jesse J., 20, 623 Fleming Ave., disorderly conduct Nov. 4 and operating after revocation Oct. 23, two years of probation, $996 fine.
LANE, Patrick M.L., 29, 533 Barstow St., two counts of bail jumping June 19 and Nov. 18, 2020, two counts of theft June 19 and July 12, carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia July 26, identity theft Oct. 26, 2020, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Nov.1 8, 2020, four years of probation, $3,883 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
AHLER, Richard S., 38, Altoona, possession of counterfeit narcotics with intent to deliver and identity theft July 9, four years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAYNIE, Andrew T., 33, Star Prairie, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance March 19, $1,468 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
JORDAN, Marcus T., 31, Independence, identity theft March 17, and fraud against financial institution and bail jumping Aug. 10, four years of probation, $1,574 fine.
LANG, Nathan R., 21, Rosemount, Minn., fourth-degree sexual assault Feb. 27, 2018, $443 fine.
KENT, Joel G., 35, 2622 13th St., disorderly conduct May 10, 2020, $543 fine.
BLATCHER, Kim R., 44, 813 Main St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 2, and second-offense possession of cocaine, resisting an officer and hit and run attended vehicle April 21, three years of probation, $1,932 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MATOUSEK, Timothy S., 44, 2610 Trindal St., disorderly conduct April 29 and obstructing an officer March 6, $886 fine.
AIMIN, Aiminson, 23, 614 Cochrane St., bail jumping Nov. 19, 2020, $443 fine.
SETNER, Lacy L., 41, 1828 S. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine June 28, two years of probation, $518 fine.
FALTER, Brian L., 54, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine May 22, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
MEYER, Michael A.R., 27, 543 McDonough St., disorderly conduct and resisting an officer July 3, 2019, and attempting to flee an officer Jan. 15, 2019, $1,541 fine, one year jail.
OLSON, Jesse D., 33, 107 Randall St., resisting an officer and disorderly conduct April 26, $889 fine, five months jail.
RADKE, Jennifer A., 38, 504 Superior St., forgery March 6, 2018, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent March 10, 2018, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 1, 2017, and Aug. 12, 2017, and identity theft Aug. 12, 2017, three years of prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,664 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.