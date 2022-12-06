Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HARTMAN, Lawrence J., 40, 2235 Craig Road, bail jumping Oct. 25, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ARCHULETA, Ramon T., 54, 3311 Oak Knoll Drive, fourth-offense drunken driving, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct June 15, three years of probation, $2,954 fine, three months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
GONZALES, Amber M., 34, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 14, 2021, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILLER, Brenda A., 55, Strum, disorderly conduct Aug. 21, $443 fine.
DICK, Cheyenne R., 22, Black River Falls, obstructing an officer June 5, $443 fine.
JENSON, Daniel J., 29, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Oct. 20, $443 fine.
YOUNG, Nathaniel J., 29, 544 Fall St., retail theft Aug. 24, $909 fine.
INGERSON, Sharon L., 26, 2809 Sixth St., marijuana delivery March 19, 2020, three years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ERICKSON, Arlene R., 42, Cameron, methamphetamine delivery and maintaining a drug trafficking place May 12, 2021, 5½ years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,086 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
EVERSON, Sara A., 41, 1139 Barron St., two counts of disorderly conduct June 15, 2021, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRICE, Terrence T., 41, 710 Second Ave., burglary Dec. 24, 2021, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon Dec. 26, 2021, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolutes sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
McILQUHAM, Theodore S., 34, 1128 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, theft Aug. 17, $764 fine.
MIKKELSEN, Travis R., 30, 2545 New Pine Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation Aug. 19 and resisting traffic officer by failing to stop July 21, $886 fine.
Probation revocation
HOUSTON, Aundray J., 49, 2032 Second St., theft and criminal damage to property Jan. 11, 2021, $841 fine, 90 days jail.
HOWARD, Sherise M., 50, 2245 S. Hastings Way, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 10 and April 18, 2019, and bail jumping Sept. 9, 2019, $1,743 fine, one year jail.
WILLIS, Hans Z., 37, Eau Claire, threat to law enforcement officer Nov. 30, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 31, 2020, 750 days prison, 18 months of extended supervision, $1,072 fine, ordered to undergo mental health assessment and maintain absolute sobriety, and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SUSAJLO, Michael J., 40, La Crosse, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver March 4, 2017, 2½ years prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
CIOKIEWICZ, Corrine E., 31, Cadott, retail theft, battery and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer April 8, 2021, and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 8, 2020, three years of probation, $2,931 fine, $27 restitution, 40 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol.
MUTTER, Amy J., 46, 816 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs April 14, 2021, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.