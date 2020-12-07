Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BURLUM, Michael C., 49, Cadott, operating after revocation Sept. 8, $443 fine.
DOUGLASS, Shawn P., 52, 625½ Broadway St., contact after domestic abuse arrest and two counts of bail jumping July 1, $1,329 fine, 120 days jail.
TYLER, Alec D., 25, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana July 30, 2019, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GOSS, Joshua A.D., 40, W3940 Mitchell Road, mistreatment of animals April 11, two years of probation, $2,252 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, cannot own or possess animals.
WOLFORD II, Charles P., 38, 239 Violet Lane East, Altoona, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent March 9, two years of probation, $766 fine, $183 restitution.
SCHMIDT, Matthew P., 41, Fairchild, two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 2, 18 months of probation, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
JERDING, Frederick A.P., 33, 4922 Coventry Court, disorderly conduct May 17, $443 fine.
SHILTS, June M., 40, Eau Claire, threat to law enforcement officer June 4, criminal damage to property May 26, bail jumping April 8 and possession of methamphetamine March 11, three years of probation, $1,665 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROTH, Sara M., 32, Hazel Green, retail theft Nov. 8, 2019, $453 fine.
SKINNER, Maurice K., 38, New Auburn, disorderly conduct June 30, 2019, $593 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GEHRMANN, Tyler J., 25, Bloomington, Minn., theft Nov. 9, 2015, $453 fine.
YOUNG, Austin B., 24, 1055 Imperial Circle, sexual intercourse with a child Nov. 6, 2018, $761 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GILSON, Thomas D., 49, Fairchild, bail jumping June 11 and obstructing an officer March 18, two years of probation, $986 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
OATMAN, Maxwell F., 16, 4320 Black Court, resisting an officer by failure to stop a vehicle June 5, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TAG, Dyllon M., 25, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine and two counts of retail theft Aug. 10, 30 months of probation, $1,082 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SHINKAN, Darryl J., 53, 311 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, sixth-offense drunken driving July 5, three years of probation, $1,856 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
KLICKO, Cory D., 40, 1241 Graham Ave., possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 22, 30 months of probation, $518 fine.
KOLPIEN-FISHER, Saphyre L., 21, 918 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, escape Oct. 17, 2019, identity theft Jan. 12, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 5, 2019, and Aug. 5, 2019, three years of probation, $2,182 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LOWE, Chad Douglas R., 31, Mellen, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ZIRNGIBL, Robert J., 21, 2215 Folsom St., hit and run attended vehicle June 30 and possession of marijuana June 15, $1,274 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
FORD, Danielle N., 30, Hinckley, Minn., disorderly conduct May 6, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
KOENIG, Mitchell A., 20, Colfax, concealing a stolen firearm received from a child Aug. 21, 2018, $1,120 fine, one year jail.