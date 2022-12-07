Chippewa County
Found guilty
JANS, Brandon M., 39, Milwaukee, resisting or failing to stop Aug. 16, 2020, $516 fine.
FLEISCHAUER, Brian R., 33, New Auburn, operating after revocation Aug. 25, $579 fine.
YOUNG, Michael J., 39, Withee, resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 31, 2018, $443 fine.
GRIFFITT, Tristen C., 27, Forest Lake, Minn., possession of marijuana and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 20, 2021, $1,000 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
WHITING, Tyler J., 27, Cadott, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 28, 2021, $1,415 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
CHRISTIANSON, Bridget L., 41, Colfax, bail jumping April 29, 2021, assault and battery Oct. 23, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine, $462 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WILLI, Bruce D., 30, Bloomer, possession of amphetamine, LSD or psilocin, and possession of a controlled substance Aug. 14, 2021, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Chantel M., 29, 215 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 22, and Dec. 8, 2019, three years of probation, $1,126 fine, $91 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARTIN, Charles A., 38, 1139 Barron St., possession of narcotic drugs, theft and third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Aug. 17, 2020, $2,751 fine, 10 months jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
PEDERSEN, Jacob S., 32, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 6, one year prison, one year of extended supervision, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HICKS, Justin L., 47, 3136 Craig Road, possession of methamphetamine July 18, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DIFFERT, Kent R., 40, Bloomer, bail jumping Aug. 4, $443 fine.
NELSON, Kevin L., 31, 2873 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Oct. 29, 2021, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
BREY, Kyle J., 31, Phillips, possession of methamphetamine and third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Aug. 24, 2020, $2,245 fine, one year jail.
KUNZ, Samantha J., 29, 822 Veronica St., Chippewa Falls, felon in use of oleoresin device and possession of illegally obtained prescription Nov. 1, 2001, $902 fine, 90 days jail.
ANDERSON, Chantel M., 29, 215 W. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of theft Aug. 26, 2019, and Sept. 10, 2019, $423 fine, 120 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
McQUALITY, Catherine L., 38, Wheeler, bail jumping and battery April 8 and fourth-offense drunken driving April 19, 2020, two years of probation, $2,826 fine, 115 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
PETTY, Matthew D., 30, E4578 380th Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct May 7, $463 fine.
JOHNSON, Randy E., 49, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine or amphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 15, 2021, four counts of bail jumping Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 24, 2021, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance July 4, 2020, two counts of amphetamine delivery Aug. 15, 2021, and March 6, 2020, and failure to provide information as a sex offender March 12, 2019, 5½ years prison, four years of extended supervision, $5,698 fine, license suspended one year, ignition interlock one year.