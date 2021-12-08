Eau Claire County
Found guilty
NIELSEN, Danielle R., 27, 716 First Ave., intentionally abuse hazardous substance Oct. 3, $443 fine.
PIPLIN, Morgan J., 30, 429½ Hobart St., strangulation and suffocation July 23, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PATE, Jackie R., 53, 2245 S. Hastings Way, bail jumping July 24, 2020, and failure to update information as a sex offender Sept. 6, 2019, three years of probation, $1,036 fine.
FORDEN, Zachary J., 28, 1433 Bellinger St., retail theft Sept. 27, $666 fine, $165 restitution.
CLARK, Eric J., 46, Sheboygan, bail jumping April 9, $518 fine.
COPELAND, Russell A., 38, 4550 Hartzell Lane, disorderly conduct March 6, $543 fine.
HUNTER, Cornelius I., 45, Live Oak, Texas, identity theft June 27, 2020, and failure to update information as a sex offender Jan. 23, 2020, $1,021 fine, eight days jail.
ROBINSON, Daren L., 23, 1019 S. Farwell St., second-offense drunken driving Nov. 10, 2020, $1,593 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
CRUZ, Joseph J., 28, Germantown, battery Dec. 31, 2019, two years of probation, $455 fine, $1,788 restitution.
BROWN, Lesley C., 45, Wisconsin Dells, possession of methamphetamine May 7, 2019, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MORIARITY, Samantha J., 39, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, identity theft Oct. 5, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 26, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of non-narcotics with intent to deliver March 20, four years of probation, $1,624 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETERSON, Daniel R., 32, 304 Timber Terrace, Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 25, $443 fine.
BEAULIEU, Martin E., 61, 1432 Grissom Drive, retail theft Jan. 20, 2020, one year of probation, $453 fine, $600 monthly restitution payments.
BRIDGES, Kandace F., 34, 745 W. Hamilton Ave., disorderly conduct Sept. 18, $543 fine.
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 22, 320 Putnam St., burglary Aug. 30, possession of methamphetamine June 23, and obstructing an officer March 20, three years of probation, $1,489 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SHOEMAKER, Trista M., 27, 2710 Hallie Lane, second-offense drunken driving July 24, $1,504 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
BALOW, Jason J., 42, 411 Starr Ave., hit and run attended vehicle June 14, $443 fine.
MONTONYA, Amber L., 32, Bloomer, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine July 7, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and identity theft Aug. 1, 2020, four years of probation, $2,590 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HAGEN, Max C., 35, Racine, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 12, 2018, $597 fine, six months jail.
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 22, 320 Putnam St., criminal trespass Oct. 26, 2020, possession of methamphetamine April 22, 2020, bail jumping Jan. 22, 2020, possession of narcotic drugs and identity theft Dec. 21, 2019, two counts of possession of illegally obtained prescription Oct. 8, 2019, and June 28, 2018, and two counts of retail theft July 18 and 19, 2018, $5,006 fine, 142 days jail.
GHOLSON, Rondell L., 31, Florence, Colo., forgery Nov. 8, 2012, four months jail, $5,323 fine.
WARD, Karyn J., 30, Eau Claire, bail jumping May 24, 2019, $636 fine, eight months jail.