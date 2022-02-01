Eau Claire County
Found guilty
RIVERA, Marucs A., 30, 4716 Kappus Drive, operating after revocation Sept. 4, $443 fine.
BERG, Samantha L., 33, 3313 Hogarth St., retail theft Sept. 22, $453 fine.
FRY, Jedidiah L., 26, Elk Mound, bail jumping and possession of a firearm while intoxicated Sept. 28, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver March 6, three years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
AMERSON, Deshane L., 31, 5707 Gables Circle, disorderly conduct Aug. 16, $543 fine.
CHAMBERS, Marcus M., 23, Minneapolis, possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon June 18, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MONHEAD, Edward C., 36, 3325 Reno Drive, retail theft July 25 and disorderly conduct June 10, $1,513 fine.
DAVIS, Tyreail E.S., 27, Minneapolis, possession of a firearm by an out of state felon Aug. 5, 2020, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
INGERSON, Shannon M., 24, 1616 Donald Ave., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 17, three years of probation, $518 fine, forfeit $679 to West Central Drug Task Force, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DINS, Crystal J., 37, Canton, Ohio, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Dec. 15, 2019, $886 fine.
WILBER, Joshua W., 45, McFarland, third-offense drunken driving July 4, $1,744 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
COURT, Zachary T., 23, W3354 Mitchell Road, operating after revocation June 3 and failure to report to county jail Jan. 27, 2020, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
McKNIGHT, Casey L., 26, 930½ Lakeside Ave., second-offense drunken driving April 16, $1,657 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 18 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
LOOMIS, Mark D., 53, 4298 North Shore Drive, resisting or failing to stop vehicle Dec. 14, $443 fine, two days jail.
WILSON, Michael D., 22, Barnum, Minn., disorderly conduct Feb. 9, 2020, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
SMULL, Jennifer L., 52, Durand, theft Sept. 16, $453 fine.
BRUNNER, Dylan M., 22, Mondovi, criminal damage to property Sept. 11, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
JANSSEN, Brady R., 28, Osseo, possession of methamphetamine June 18, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
LINVILLE, Spencer A., 24, 514 First Ave., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and obstructing an officer March 27, 2017, $1,171 fine, seven months jail.
LADD, Cody A., 36, 618 S. Barstow St., attempted battery to a law enforcement officer Nov. 16, 2020, $598 fine, 275 days jail.
CEGIELSKI, Jason J., 39, Oshkosh, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer October 2018, $2,358 fine, one year jail.
LUNDE, Duane P., 33, 516 Cochrane St., two counts of bail jumping Nov. 29, 2020, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Nov. 12, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine March 21, 2020, $2,635 fine, seven months jail.
AHLER, Richard S., 39, 107 Randall St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, 2019, and May 19, 2019, $1,161 fine, one year jail.