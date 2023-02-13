Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SCHWOERER, Katie M., 28, 1010 Brookline Ave., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31 and April 8, 2020, second-offense possession of a controlled substance Oct. 31, and three counts of bail jumping Oct. 31, Feb. 16, 2021, and Sept. 19, 2020, three years of probation, $5,388 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SLOVIAK, Cassandra K., 34, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Dec. 28, $443 fine.
CARUSO, Kevin C., 25, 516 Talmadge St., third-offense drunken driving May 22, $2,798 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
YENTER, Nicholas A., 31, 1910 Seventh St., fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 18, 2020, three years of probation, $1,855 fine, five months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
COMPEAU, Todd J., 62, Osseo, third-offense drunken driving and resisting an officer Oct. 11, 2021, $2,226 fine, 24 days jail or 14 days jail and 80 hours of community service, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
CURTIS, Traci L., 50, 11860 19th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 5 and Jan. 16, 2022, and possession of illegally obtained prescription Jan. 16, 2022, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRENDEL, John C., 41, Augusta, attempting to elude an officer Nov. 14, 2019, one year of probation, $1,098 fine.
LASKOWSKI, Lily M., 18, Evansville, resisting an officer by failure to stop vehicle Nov. 3, $443 fine.
PERRY, Zacharie C., 35, 1303 Main St., second-offense drunken driving Feb. 13, 2022, $2,444 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
BALDERAZ, Robert C., 39, Strum, bail jumping Dec. 5, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 20, 2020, $1,139 fine, nine months jail.
VEZINA, Keenen A., 25, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 11, 2021, and retail theft Sept. 9, 2020, $1,173 fine, 336 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
RICE, Courtney C., 48, New Auburn, fourth-offense drunken driving March 22, 2021, two counts of bail jumping April 7 and Nov. 18, 2021, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 18, 2021, and violating a harassment restraining order Sept. 7, 2020, three years of probation, $3,881 fine, 150 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LORENZO GREGORIO, Martin, 38, 3001 London Road, Eau Claire, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, June 26, $463 fine.
MOSER, Daniel J., 41, Cottage Grove, Minn., possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 13, six years prison, five years of extended supervision, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARCONI, Angelica R., 30, Barron, interfering with custody beyond visitation April 17, 18 months of probation, $628 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DUNN, Axel R., 42, Boyceville, disorderly conduct Nov. 12, one year of probation, $573 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LANG, Chad A., 36, N6276 670th St., Menomonie, criminal damage to property Nov. 11, one year of probation, $873 fine, ordered to complete a parenting class.