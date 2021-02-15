Eau Claire County
Found guilty
OLIVER, Erio S., 31, Chipley, Fla., bail jumping March 14, 2019, $443 fine.
SAZAMA, Drew A., 27, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 24, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
GORDON, Earl T., 32, 4900 Olson Drive, intimidation of a victim Sept. 26, four years of probation, $618 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BOWERS, Gregory K., 56, 5955 Rooney Drive, disorderly conduct Sept. 8, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to write letter of apology.
MARVIN, Travis J., 29, 1304 Devney Drive, Altoona, methamphetamine delivery April 9, three years of probation, $638 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SISK, Joshua A., 38, Elk Mound, operating after revocation Nov. 30, 2019, $443 fine.
BRADEN, Mark E., 59, Altoona, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Jan. 26, 2020, $3,302 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
ALIX, Travis N., 40, 1103 Hayden Ave., Altoona, violation of harassment injunction Oct. 18, $443 fine.
BADBOY, Sabrina N., 28, 618 S. Barstow St., battery Feb. 2, 2019, $443 fine.
McKee, Clay J., 28, 816 Park Ridge Drive, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and battery Nov. 23, two years of probation, $528 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LASHBROOK, Austin C., 22, Farmington, Minn., criminal damage to property Sept. 16, $583 fine, 20 days jail.
MLINAR, Langston W., 23, Cadott, resisting an officer May 20, $443 fine.
MORNING, Matthew C., 23, 602 N. Barstow St., resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop March 13, 10 months of probation, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
RUFFIN, Omar K., 45, 137 N. Wilson Drive, Altoona, battery Dec. 18, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ROGNESS, Jonathan M., 35, 710 Second Ave., uttering a forgery Nov. 2 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon Nov. 17, three years of probation, $1,197 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FISCHER, Joseph D., 39, 1044 Sunset Lane, Altoona, theft Feb. 12, $518 fine, one year jail.
BUTLER, Craig C., 67, 1827 Donald Ave., third-offense drunken driving Nov. 22, 2019, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
HALL, Bradley A., 58, 1114 E. Madison St., battery Jan. 28, 2020, $443 fine, four days jail.
HOMME, Nathan J., 41, 1560 Front Porch Place, Altoona, stalking Nov. 1, 2017, $1,118 fine, one year jail.
WRIGHT, Alan D., 42, 1533 E. Madison St., battery Nov. 10, one year of probation, $443 fine, write letter of apology.
MACKIN, Chelsea L., 32, Janesville, methamphetamine delivery April 1, three years of probation, $638 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LeBARRON, Paul T., 47, Augusta, disorderly conduct March 21, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LEPAK, Chad H., 41, 215½ W. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 7, 2020, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
HAYS, Adam T., 32, 11512 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of retail theft Sept. 4, 2019, and Aug. 13, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine July 25, 2019, $1,404 fine, 314 days jail.