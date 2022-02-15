Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LESKINEN, Lenin L., 75, 1915 Benton Ave., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 10, 2021, $1,780 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
GORMAN, Ralph J., 57, 3015 W. Cameron St., fourth-offense drunken driving Feb. 26, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
NEWGARD, Marcus T., 23, Augusta, bail jumping Sept. 1, criminal damage to property Jan. 1, 2021, and battery July 3, 2020, two years of probation, $1,614 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LADD, Cody A., 36, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 30 and April 29, three years of probation, $681 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TOMLINSON, Shane L., 38, 2067 S. Hastings Way, Altoona, fourth-offense drunken driving June 25, three years of probation, $1,858 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
DIESTERHAFT, Sean D., 22, 311 Talmadge St., third-offense drunken driving June 28, 2020, $1,846 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
VESELY, Dawn M., 41, La Crosse, disorderly conduct Jan. 4, 2021, $443 fine.
McKIRE-BENNETT, Lloyd M., 25, Madison, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver April 8, $518 fine, six months jail.
HARSHMAN, Trygve D., 48, 1304 Summit St., identity theft Jan. 21, 2019, two years of probation, $380 fine, $693 restitution.
LEE, Song, 39, Eleva, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 16, 2019, three years of probation, $1,564 fine, $14,714 restitution, no alcohol or taverns, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRESSLEY, Garrett A., 23, Eau Claire, second-offense possession of marijuana Jan. 13 and possession of narcotic drugs July 5, 18 months of probation, $1,136 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
EVANS, Tranell C., 23, 3713 Echo Valley Drive, two counts of battery Nov. 16, two years of probation, $552 fine.
LYP, Jeffery R., 33, Stanley, operating after revocation Aug. 6, $443 fine.
SUCKOW, Brooke E., 42, Roseau, Minn., theft June 28, $453 fine.
NIELSON, Kiersten L., 45, 1602 Stout Road, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Dec. 17 and operating after revocation March 27, 2020, $636 fine, 14 days jail or 40 hours of community service.
COMTE, Grant M., 26, 2917 Venus Ave., second-offense drunken driving Aug. 29, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
HAIR, Jennifer L., 37, 920 Alsace St., Altoona, operating after revocation July 23, $443 fine.
BRAUN, Daniel G., 48, 618 S. Barstow St., two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 8 and Jan. 16, and identity theft and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 16, 30 months of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Abby R., 21, Osceola, disorderly conduct May 1, $543 fine.
HAUBRICH, Matthew M., 28, Augusta, disorderly conduct Nov. 17, $543 fine.
FAIRLEY, Jesse J., 32, 721 Oxford Ave., obstructing an officer Sept. 21, $443 fine.
ODAHLEN, Timothy A., 53, 1410½ E. Madison St., operating after revocation Aug. 19, $443 fine.