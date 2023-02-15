Dunn County
Found guilty
ROGERS, Dominic D., 26, Ridgeland, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol contact Nov. 7, 2020, $1,484 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
PYKA, Roy A., 57, Alma Center, bail jumping May 11, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 24, 2021, three years of probation, $1,076 fine.
MOE, Nathanial S., 32, Rice Lake, substantial battery Aug. 13, 2021, two years of probation, $638 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to complete domestic violence programming.
ZELM, Daniel C., 40, N5095 410th St., Menomonie, eluding an officer Nov. 29 and knowingly violating a domestic abuse order July 23, 2021, 18 months of probation, $901 fine.
BUTTKE, Joshua M., 29, N7450 537th St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 7, three years of probation, $1,076 fine, ordered to successfully complete treatment court.
HOFFMAN, Robert D., 62, N3844 Highway 25, Menomonie, second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim Jan. 1, 2019, 15 years of probation, one year jail, $518 fine, ordered to comply with the sex offender registry and not have contact with the victim and unrelated children, or have engagement with vulnerable adults through volunteer work or employment.
MYERS, Star S., 49, Black River Falls, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping Nov. 5, 2019, and battery Oct. 7, 2019, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,579 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Probation revocation
LAIN, Serena E., 38, 932 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 9 and May 7, 2021, $1,076 fine, one year jail.
FLATLAND, Samantha M., 37, Almena, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 12, 2019, and amphetamine delivery Dec. 18, 2018, 4½ years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,127 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
LANE, Patrick M., 30, 511 Dodge St., Eau Claire, take vehicle without consent and use of force March 9, and resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of methamphetamine April 7, 3½ years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,549 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Jamison M., 32, Whitehall, hit and run Oct. 10, 2020, $851 fine.
CATURIA, Jeremiah J., 33, 1132 State St., Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine March 1, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to complete drug court, maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FAUDE, Jacob D., 31, Owen, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 8, three years of probation, $2,329 fine, six months jail, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year.
NAZER, Steven D., 46, 5437 Highway K, Chippewa Falls, battery and disorderly conduct May 22, 18 months of probation, $926 fine.
ANDERSON, Taylor R., 29, 2927 Mars Ave., Eau Claire, operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content with passenger under age 16 May 28, $1,532 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year.
DUCHOW, Abby R., 21, 1304 Hogeboom Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 16, possession of marijuana Dec. 8, 2021, theft April 18, 2020, and retail theft April 19, 2020, two years of probation, $1,762 fine, $4,426 restitution, 60 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILLER, Adam J., 28, 11840 26th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 14, $538 fine, 120 days jail.