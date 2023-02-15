Chippewa County
Found guilty
BLACK Jr., Billy R., 34, Holcombe, criminal damage to property Dec. 12, $473 fine, 10 days jail.
SNYDER, Brandon L., 36, 819 Harlem St., Altoona, resisting or obstructing an officer and operating after revocation March 31, $1,062 fine.
JUDGE, Brandon S., 33, Waupun, four counts of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer June 3, 2021, May 28, 2021, Nov. 21, 2020, and June 3, 2020, and discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor May 28, 2021, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,690 fine.
FILE, Jacky J., 54, 509 N. High St., Chippewa Falls, ninth-offense drunken driving Oct. 4, 3½ years prison, 5½ years of extended supervision, $574 fine, lifetime license revocation, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
JOHNSON, Johnnie A.H., 28, Boyd, second-degree recklessly endangering safety Feb. 4, battery and throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor Jan. 4, 2022, and resisting or obstructing an officer Aug. 30, 2021, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,549 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ZIRNGIBL, Robert J., 23, 904 E. Tyler Ave., operating after revocation Oct. 29, 2021, $599 fine.
MITCHELL, Michelle A., 34, Thorp, forgery Nov. 20, 2008, criminal damage to property Nov. 5, 2010, and issuing worthless checks March 11, 2008, three years of probation, $634 fine, $4,598 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PRICE, Alexis E., 23, 4900 Olson Drive, hit and run Sept. 28, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 2 and Sept. 24, 2021, two counts each of methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping March 11, 2021, and April 12, 2021, and identity theft Feb. 28, 2020, 3½ years of probation, $3,600 fine, $157 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CROSBY, Caleb R., 23 731½ McDonough St., operating after revocation April 2 and resisting an officer by failing to stop vehicle and bail jumping June 29, $1,329 fine.
DRESEL, David S., 48, 2062 Welsh Drive, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 7, 2022, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DAVIS, Gary D., 41, 1522 Clearwater Ridge Court, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer Aug. 16, $996 fine, 30 days jail.
JAMINSKI, Julien B., 30, Eau Claire, two counts of retail theft Aug. 9, 2021, and Sept. 16, 2021, $886 fine.
SIITER, Justin A., 37, Barron, disorderly conduct and bail jumping June 14, 2021, one year prison, one year of extended supervision, $1,236 fine.
MILLER, Justin D., 28, Bruce, disorderly conduct Nov. 13, $493 fine, two days jail.
HUEBNER, Shayne M., 20, 2724 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, criminal damage to property May 3, 2021, three years of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LANGLEY, Andrew S., 26, 514 Cochrane St., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Oct. 24, one year of probation, $562 fine.
SCHULTA, Bryan J., 35 412½ N. Barstow St., possession of illegally obtained prescription Nov. 2, 2021, one year of probation, $443 fine.
KENDALL, Crystal L., 36, 2805 Beverly Hills Drive, neglecting a child May 11, 2021, one year of probation, $733 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users and comply with orders from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.