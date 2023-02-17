Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PALMER, Dalton J., 28, Alma, fifth-offense drunken driving Aug. 15, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Aug. 16, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 22, 2021, and battery to a law enforcement officer and fourth-offense drunken driving May 8, 2021, 2½ years prison, three years of extended supervision, $6,605 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
GEHDE, Ellie J.M., 23, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., theft Aug. 31, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
WESTPHAL, Joshua E., 43, 3466 Delbert Road, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine Sept. 18, 2021, two years of probation, $979 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCOVILLE Sr., Mark S., 59, Fairchild, possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 15, 2019, three years of probation, $1,537 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BELISLE, Lisamarie E., 44, Cumberland, identity theft April 27, 2020, three years of probation, $1,866 fine, $200 a month in restitution.
PRIEVE, Mark R., 54, 717 Buena Vista Road, two counts of disorderly conduct July 2, 2021, one year of probation, $1,086 fine.
PETERSON, Baylee B., 25, 1028 Essex St., possession of narcotic drugs June 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ADAMSKI, Daren D., 42, 1818 Kendall St., physical abuse of a child July 22, 2021, two years of probation, $518 fine.
SIEGERT, Mark D., 32, 17947 57th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 25, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEICHERT, Matthew J., 31, 306 Garden St., failure to report to county jail July 22, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
GRILL, Josey M., 31, 202 Cliff St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and battery to law enforcement officer April 11, 2019, $1,136 fine, one year jail.
DODSON, Austin D., 25, 311 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 16, 2020, $531 fine, six months jail.
SIITER, Justin A., 37, Barron, bail jumping June 12, 2020, $551 fine, 101 days jail.
KEYESKI, Logan A., 26, Whitewater, fifth-offense drunken driving Sept. 25, 2018, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,920 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
VANG, Vong, 37, 710 Second Ave., substantial battery Oct. 4, 2021, $518 fine, 10 months jail.
GARDNER, Ernest C., 54, 344½ Ferry St., bail jumping Oct. 22, 2019, failure to update information as a sex offender June 21, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 18, 2019, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision, $1,614 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Dunn County
Found guilty
KRUSE, Jaden A., 18, Council Bluffs, Iowa, disorderly conduct April 23, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
JOHNSON, Jeremiah M., 39, New Auburn, resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 7 and battery April 22, one year of probation, $1,026 fine.
HEUGHINS, Jerry W., 43, 2917 Eddy Lane, eluding an officer Dec. 12, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, 45 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BERG, Nicholas R., 37, Waupun, theft Dec. 1, 2021, three years of probation, $1,106 fine.