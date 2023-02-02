Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HULETT, Cheyenne J., 26, 2103 Spooner Ave., Altoona, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon Aug. 20, $886 fine.
PASTORELLO, Daniel J., 53, 1320 Altoona Ave., battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 2, two years of probation, $2,572 fine, 12 days jail.
MEIDER, Katlynn R., 22, Bloomington, Ill., battery Feb. 20, 2021, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
FLORES Jr., Miguel A., 46, 2311 Corona Ave., hit and run Dec. 9, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Oct. 13, $1,186 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to write letter of apology.
HAYDEN, Samuel M., 26, 1017 Meridian Heights Drive, disorderly conduct Nov. 1, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LANTZ, Holly L., 30, 9415 Partridge Road, identity theft Aug. 12, two years of probation, $528 fine.
MARSOLEK, Kyle A., 34, Mondovi, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 1, 2021, $1,783 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
LUSSIER, Zachery W., 25, 141 Terrace St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
Probation revocation
GARNER, Trenton W., 22, 1105 State St., criminal damage to property Jan. 6, 2022, $464 fine, 84 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
CARNS-JENSON, Christina M., 46, Tomah, retail theft May 29, $609 fine.
FLIEHR, Joseph T., 48, 4869 190th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving April 9, $1,235 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LENZ, Matthew M., 27, 901 S. Farwell St., possession of marijuana June 26, $463 fine.
GUNDERSON, Melissa D., 42, Hayward, possession of cocaine July 14, $725 fine.
GASSEN, Keven J., 39, Bloomer, disorderly conduct Dec. 29 and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 12, 30 months of probation, $1,001 fine, 60 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETTY, Matthew D., 30, 923 S. Hastings Way, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 8, 2022, $538 fine, six months jail.
HERRMANN, Michelle R., 52, 1915 Tenth St., third-offense drunken driving March 29, 2021, and two counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle April 6, 2021 and July 29, 2021, two years of probation, $3,638 fine, 124 days jail, license revoked, ignition interlock one year, no alcohol or taverns.
GOMEZ, Nathaniel J., 23, Bloomer, bail jumping Jan. 1, 2020, and disorderly conduct Dec. 19, 2019, two years of probation, $926 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
NELSON, Michael L., 61, Conrath, possession of methamphetamine May 6, 2021, $538 fine, 90 days jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
LAIN, Candace E., 60, 932 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia June 30, $463 fine.
COLEMAN, Matthew R., 38, E5803 803rd Ave., Menomonie, disorderly conduct Aug. 3, $463 fine, 20 days jail.
DEROUIN, Megan K., 27, Colfax, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 24, $1,574 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
SONNENBERG-MARKO, Devin V., 30, Colfax, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 24, 2021, $1,504 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.