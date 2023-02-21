Dunn County
Found guilty
HAGER, Thomas D., 21, Stanley, bail jumping Feb. 24, 2022, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver May 13, 2021, three years of probation, $576 fine.
OLSON, Colton R., 20, Mondovi, eluding an officer causing bodily harm or property damage Oct. 8, 18 months of probation, $246 fine.
SMULL, Jennifer L., 53, N3655 Highway Y, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine April 11, one year of probation, $538 fine.
BAUER, Johannas P., 53, Emerald, operating after revocation Oct. 8, $463 fine.
LINK, Justin D., 32, Boyceville, retail theft Feb. 9, 2022, one year of probation, $548 fine.
SUCHLA, Lisa M., 53, 2305 Craig Road, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Nov. 2, 2021, $1,504 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BAILLARGEON, Phillip F., 56, E4254 370th Ave., Menomonie, possession of marijuana July 13, $463 fine.
BALDERAZ, Robert C., 39, Strum, intentional dognapping or catnapping Sept. 30 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, 2019, 18 months of probation, $981 fine.
NELSON, Tianna N., 35, Princeton, Minn., possession of illegally obtained prescription May 15, $463 fine.
MORRISON, Roderick J., 59, 3128 Runway Ave., Eau Claire, eighth-offense drunken driving July 12, 2021, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $2,000 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DAVIS, Samantha K., 37, Wheeler, possession of methamphetamine July 18, 2020, two years of probation, $479 fine.
TOURVILLE, Michael D., 34, 943½ Main St., Eau Claire, failure to report to county jail Feb. 4, $538 fine, 50 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
NOWOBIELSKI, Kevin M., 39, Cadott, disorderly conduct Nov. 27, $473 fine.
YOUNG, Matthew A., 29, 234 Olive St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Nov. 19, $463 fine, four days jail.
MOE, Nathanial S., 32, Rice Lake, substantial battery Sept. 21, 2021, two years of probation, $344 fine, $1,623 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ROSSIE, Alex J.D., 21, 1136 Fifth St. East, Altoona, possession of marijuana and resisting or obstructing an officer Oct. 30, 2020, $1,292 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GEHRT, Andrew S., 43, Holcombe, battery and bail jumping April 28, two years of probation, $526 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JANISH, Brian J., 50, 3323 Seymour Road, retail theft Sept. 2, drive or operate vehicle without consent and possession of methamphetamine July 11, possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 7, 2021, and theft Aug. 23, 2021, three years of probation, $3,090 fine, 60 days jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BROST, Daniela S., 41, Beaver Dam, operating after revocation Oct. 21, 2020, $599 fine.
JOHNSON, Rachel C., 31, 1506 Wheaton St., Chippewa Falls, throw or discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer June 8, $826 fine, six months jail.
Probation revocation
KEYESKI, Logan A., 26, 6073 60th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and substantial battery June 27, 2020, and fourth-offense drunken driving Jan. 2, 2020, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,962 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FOTH, Ashley E., 24, Madison, two counts of retail theft Sept. 10, 2021, and July 14, and theft July 14, two years of probation, $1,329 fine.
CARELLO, Angela M., 43, 2705 Hallie Lane, two counts of methamphetamine delivery May 25 and June 1, five years of probation, $674 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TSCHAN, Corey J., 32, 544 Fall St., carrying a concealed knife Sept. 6, $443 fine.