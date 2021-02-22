Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SABIELNY, Jacob C., 24, Tomahawk, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana Nov. 22, $886 fine.
PAYETTE, Karissa M., 28, 615 Walden Court, Altoona, disorderly conduct Oct. 13, $443 fine.
FISCHER, Joseph D., 39, 710 Second Ave., identity theft Sept. 2, $518 fine, one year jail.
HAYS, Amanda L., 34, 716 First Ave., criminal damage to property March 14, $443 fine.
BEAVER, Isaac A., 19, Fall Creek, bail jumping Dec. 23, 2019, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GANJE, Melanie S., 32, Fall Creek, resisting or obstructing an officer Jan. 2, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NIELSEN, Danielle R., 26, Chippewa Falls, two counts of resisting an officer Nov. 2 and 22, and two counts of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance March 17 and Jan. 15, 2020, two years of probation, $1,772 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
ASH, James W., 41, W3495 Highway Z, bail jumping Sept. 23, 2019, $558 fine, six months jail.
REBER, Devon J., 25, 1704 E. Lexington Blvd., fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 9, 2018, $1,996 fine, one year jail.
BELL, Malik A., 23, La Crosse, causing damage by eluding an officer Aug. 7, 2018, and methamphetamine delivery May 10, 2018, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $809 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZEZULKA, Ann M., 28, 509 Ferry St., methamphetamine delivery May 10, 2018, three years prison, five years of extended supervision, $276 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HINZ, Carly B., 40, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft Nov. 10, 2016, $649 fine, 120 days jail.