Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LASKOSKI, Andrew E., 23, 4710 Kappus Drive, carrying a concealed weapon Dec. 4, $443 fine.
VONHADEN, Anthony D., 49, 728 Plum St., identity theft Nov. 12, 2021, two years of probation, $950 fine.
COOK, Brittany L., 34, 3003 Beverly Hills Drive, retail theft Nov. 24, 2019, $453 fine.
KISER, Jennifer L., 42, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine July 24, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GUNTER, Josef T., 24, Augusta, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 20, 2022, $1,531 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
ASKEW, Joseph, 40, 2305 Craig Road, possession of illegally obtained prescription Oct. 1, 2021, $443 fine, one day jail.
SHANKEY, Lucas J., 47, Black River Falls, operating after revocation July 27, $443 fine.
HAZELTON, Thea G., 20, Strum, burglary and identity theft March 23 and criminal damage to property Oct. 21, 2019, three years of probation, $925 fine, $1,000 restitution.
SIMMONS, Andre G., 19, 2139 Daniels Ave., Altoona, identity theft Feb. 21, 2022, false imprisonment March 9, maintaining a drug trafficking place Jan. 15, 2022, and neglecting a child April 1, 2021, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,018 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
REDROAD, Cameron M., 26, Moose Lake, possession of narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer July 7, 2021, $1,011 fine, six months jail.
RAPLEY, Derrick M., 23, 2139 Daniels Ave., Altoona, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Feb. 18, 2022, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $528 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRAUSE, Jolene E., 46, 2502 Mountain View Place, fifth-offense drunken driving Dec. 11, 2021, one year prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,858 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
XIONG, Vang, 44, White Bear Lake, Minn., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent May 10, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DOMHOLT, Timothy J., 38, Fergus Falls, Minn., three counts of bail jumping Jan. 28, Dec. 31 and July 22, and disorderly conduct Oct. 30, 2021, $2,108 fine.
BLACKCOON, William J., 27, 1813 Eighth St., third-offense drunken driving July 19, $4,318 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
Probation revocation
LASIEWICZ, Bryan B., 33, 342 W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 11, 2020, $477 fine, 114 days jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
LEE, Danny, 35, 1849 Highway T, Eau Claire, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 29, $926 fine.
LUNDE, Duane P., 34, 318 Tyler Ave., possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 4, three years of probation, $538 fine, 120 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Dunn County
Found guilty
SVOBODA, Kellie K., 32, Faribault, Minn., forgery Oct. 12, 2018, $528 fine, three months jail.
BIELINSKI, Stephen M.,43, 308 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, three counts of bail jumping Jan. 27, April 14, 2021, and May 7, 2021, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 26, 2021, third-offense drunken driving and resisting or obstructing an officer April 14, 2021, and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer March 24, 2020, five years of probation, $5,089 fine, 270 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.