Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILLIAMS, Alexandrea J., 29, 8000 U.S. 12, retail theft Sept. 20, $453 fine.
IRONS, Joanna L.M., 23, Fall Creek, bail jumping Sept. 16, 2018, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
HOBBS Gregory A., 52, Boyd, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 18, 2020, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZANCHETTI, Mason P., 24, 9867 171st St., Chippewa Falls, retail theft March 20, one year of probation, $275 fine, $394 restitution. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation
STREBIG, Dakota D., 25, Mosinee, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon March 12, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THORESON, Daniel L., 33, Duluth, Minn., disorderly conduct March 14, $443 fine.
FLEMINO, Armecco A., 26, Minneapolis, bail jumping March 12, $518 fine, one year jail.
DAVIS, Charles T., 25, 948 Wissota Green Blvd., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving and possession of a controlled substance March 8, possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 24, 2020, and fraudulent use of a credit card March 30, 2019, one year of probation, $2,558 fine, 25 days jail or 10 days jail and 120 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LYP, Carmella L., 51, Port Edwards, bail jumping Jan. 27, 2020, $443 fine.
LaROSE, Kayle J., 24, 1134 La Salle Trail, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of LSD with intent to deliver Aug. 23, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSTON, Scott D., 57, Racine, disorderly conduct Aug. 13, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BURKHOLDER, Sheldon R., 32, 109 S. Michigan St., possession of a firearm by a felon June 6, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MINCK Jr., Kenneth P., 60, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct and possession of illegally obtained prescription Sept. 22, 2019, $886 fine.
REED, Dray D., 28, Lisbon, Ohio, two counts of theft Sept. 20, 2017, $896 fine.
ROBY, Samantha N., 33, 719 Harriet St., Altoona, criminal damage to property and bail jumping Sept. 22, $896 fine.
LEHN, Angelo A., 30, 843 N. Hastings Way, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 28 and July 2, retail theft March 16 and possession of methamphetamine May 3, 30 months of probation, $2,911 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FEDIE, Henry T., 27, 1614 Badger Ave., retail theft April 11, $453 fine.
SOPIARZ, Izaya C., 18, 2036 Crescent Ave., bail jumping July 17, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DEWINDT, Amber L., 29, Eau Claire, bail jumping March 29, 2019, $443 fine.
VANG, Xue, 37, 1055 Imperial Circle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Dec. 26, 2019, four years prison, six years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BIERMANN, Steven D., 25, 214 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer Dec. 8, $886 fine, 30 days jail.
YANG, Ger, 38, 2508 E. Hamilton Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 20, $443 fine.
THIBEDEAU, Darren R., 35, Chetek, second-offense failure to update information as a sex offender Dec. 6, 2018, $518 fine.
FLICK, Ashley R., 28, 1105 S. Barstow St., bail jumping Sept. 22 and operating after revocation Nov. 25, 2019, $886 fine.
BELDEN, Zavon Z., 21, 1828 S. Hastings Way, bail jumping June 13, two counts of criminal damage to property May 19 and Aug. 9, 2019, two counts of threatening injury or harm by computer message May 19 and May 2, 2019, and bail jumping Sept. 1, 30 months of probation, $1,744 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
STRUVE, Robert J., 29, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 15, $518 fine, six months jail.
WOODFORD, Jesse J., 33, 857 Kari Drive, criminal trespass to dwelling and receiving stolen property April 13, two years of probation, $427 fine.
CORRIGAN, Joseph C., 27, 2710 Hallie Lane, identity theft April 29, 2019, two years of probation, $528 fine.
CASTLE, Henry J., 56, 1206 Andover Road, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 20, 2019, $1,781 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
LINDBERG, Jesika J., 35, Minneapolis, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 10, 2019, four years of probation, $961 fine, 25 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns, drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEAN, Lavonte L., 33, Racine, bail jumping Nov. 20, $443 fine.
CANFIELD, Jace L., 43, 2503 Skeels Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 5, $543 fine.