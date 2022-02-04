Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WOODFORD, Jeffrey J., 22, 3323 Seymour Road, threaten injury or harm by computer message Sept. 1, 2020, one year of probation, $443 fine.
SCHULTZ, Dillon J., 25, 4723 Speros Lane, operating after revocation July 1, $443 fine.
WAMPOLE, Amber L., 28, Fairchild, operating after revocation May 17, $443 fine.
WILKINSON, Robert A., 53, Fairchild, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 10, 2020, and April 28, 2020, bail jumping and resisting an officer Nov. 10, 2020, and carrying a concealed knife April 28, 2020, three years of probation, $1,922 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HUNTER, Harland J., 41, Black River Falls, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 6, 2018, $1,404 fine.
DANIELS Jr., Curtis, 20, 829 Revere St., disorderly conduct Dec. 16, one year of probation, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BAUTISTA-HERNANDEZ, Julio, 31, 5410 Christopher Drive, disorderly conduct Dec. 7, $543 fine.
BARNES, Terrell V., 64, 208 Platt St., disorderly conduct Aug. 21, $543 fine.
SHILTS, Cody D., 26, Cadott, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 31, 2020, and intimidation of a victim and strangulation and suffocation Dec. 1, 2019, three years of probation, $3,499 fine, 20 days jail or 10 days jail and 80 hours of community service, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HEUER, Adam J., 39, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving July 19, 2020, $4,065 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
JOHNSON, Dakota M.L., 32, 311 Garfield Ave., possession of narcotic drugs, second-offense possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing a masking agent Sept. 11, two years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete treatment court.
TYLER, Isaiah R., 20, 542 Churchill St., possession of marijuana April 10, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GROSZ, Noah J., 42, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 11, theft Nov. 28, 2018, and retail theft May 29, 2020, two years of probation, $908 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
COGGER, Jesse D., 56, 1220 Omaha St., burglary Jan. 30, 2021, possession of illegal article by inmate April 21, methamphetamine delivery Dec. 2, 2020, possession of methamphetamine March 20, disorderly conduct Dec. 11, 2020, and operating after revocation March 12, 2019, three years of probation, $4,517 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
LINVILLE, Spencer A., 24, 514 First Ave., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and obstructing an officer March 27, 2017, $1,171 fine, seven months jail.
LADD, Cody A., 36, 618 S. Barstow St., attempted battery to a law enforcement officer Nov. 16, 2020, $598 fine, 275 days jail.
CEGIELSKI, Jason J., 39, Oshkosh, threats to injure or accuse of a crime, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer October 2018, $2,358 fine, one year jail.
LUNDE, Duane P., 33, 516 Cochrane St., two counts of bail jumping Nov. 29, 2020, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Nov. 12, 2020, and March 21, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine March 21, 2020, $2,635 fine, seven months jail.
AHLER, Richard S., 39, 107 Randall St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, 2019, and May 19, 2019, $1,161 fine, one year jail.