Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WAHL, Taylor R., 31, 1209 Bellevue Ave., theft Aug. 27, $453 fine.
BARBER, Cey G., 37, St. Paul, Minn., heroin delivery April 29, four years of probation, $898 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRENZELOK, Christopher J., 32, Eau Claire, heroin delivery Oct. 21, 2018, and identity theft and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 31, 2019, four years of probation, $1,614 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHRISTNER, David K., 38, 2825 Shady Grove Road, possession of methamphetamine May 2, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
GORDY, Donald W., 55, 2620 Hallie Lane, two counts of bail jumping March 25 and Jan. 12, 2020, and obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 17, 2019, $1,772 fine.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 30, Neillsville, attempting to flee an officer Nov. 19, $518 fine, six months jail.
FRANZE, Caleb J., 21, Mondovi, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 2, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THOMPSON, Ashley M., 26, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 23, two years of probation, $919 fine, $5,566 restitution, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete treatment court.
SPOONER, Willard J., 42, 859 Starr Ave., physical abuse of a child May 1, 2018, three years of probation, $518 fine, two months jail.
REBER, Devon J., 25, 1614 Mappa St., battery Nov. 6, $543 fine.
PAULUS IV, Todd E., 41, 2307 Cleveland St., bail jumping April 1, $443 fine.
THAO, Wung Lue, 30, 1516 E. Madison St., two counts of disorderly conduct April 21 and May 24, 2019, one year of probation, $436 fine.
ERICKSON Jr., Daniel L., 34, 2443 Jackson St., heroin delivery Dec. 22, 2017, two years of probation, $678 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KENT, Jesse D., 44, 1125 Oxford Ave., three counts of bail jumping Jan. 2, Sept. 20 and June 27, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ALTIZER, Gordon W., 31, 1004 W. Shorewood Drive, two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 9, 2020, and May 6, 2017, $986 fine.
FISCHER, Andrew M., 23, 802 Broadway Blvd., second-offense drunken driving Nov. 9, $1,530 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
PLASCENCIA-ALBA, Manuel A., 32, 2804 Birch St., operating after revocation and bail jumping June 24, $961 fine.
KNECHT-LONG, Daniel A., 33, Hewitt, Texas, carrying a concealed weapon May 4, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
MIRANDA, Jonathan T., 33, 5825 Albright Court, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 3, $1,405 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
BUSHENDORF, James R., 44, Fall Creek, fourth-offense drunken driving Jan. 7, two years of probation, $1,855 fine, five months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
Probation revocation
BECK, Timothy C., 32, 2727 North Lane, possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 25, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 4, 2020, and possession of marijuana Jan. 27, 2020, $1,338 fine, jail time served.
GRABBS, Lucas W., 30, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 20, $1,066 fine, 110 days jail.
CARTER, Jade B.L., 33, 2320 Daniels Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine May 28, 2018, $699 fine, four months jail.