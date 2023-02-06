Dunn County
Found guilty
LARSON, Ricky D., 51, E3235 650th Ave., Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving June 10, 2020, two years of probation, $2,077 fine, 135 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
HANSEN, Wyatt D., 27, Boyceville, carrying a concealed weapon Oct. 3, $463 fine.
LENTZ, Teagan D., 23, Chetek, second-offense drunken driving May 22, $1,504 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 12 hours of community service.
MOUA, Chee M., 21, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, battery Jan. 1, 2017, one year of probation, $463 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BAUER, Donald H., 64, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine June 19, 2020, and ninth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance April 25, 2020, three years prison, three years of extended supervision, $3,001 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
GREGORY, Samantha K., 34, Spring Valley, retail theft Nov. 3, $473 fine.
Probation revocation
PRICE, Joshua V., 47, Elk Mound, bail jumping July 13, 2020, $1,252 fine, nine months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILLIAMS, Derrick T., 27, 1420 N. Hastings Way, battery and criminal damage to property June 29, two years of probation, $586 fine.
VANG, Roger, 38, 2216 Vienna Terrace, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 11, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
POTTER III, Scott L., 42, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping Jan. 9 and failure to install an ignition interlock device July 8, $886 fine.
HELDING, Adam W., 37, 1342 Barron St., failure to update information as a sex offender April 6, 2021, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to comply with sex offender registry.
NAIBERG, Amy J., 33, Eau Claire, possession of illegally obtained prescription Dec. 19, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
REED, Brittany J., 34, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Sept. 17, $443 fine.
MAYER, Joseph S., 46, W3940 Mitchell Road, bail jumping Dec. 21 and operating after revocation June 26, $886 fine.
BONILLA VILLEGAS, Luz M., 18, 1227 Meridian Heights Drive, bail jumping Dec. 12 and second-offense drunken driving April 24, $1,911 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HALLUM, Peter J., 35, Eau Claire, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 21, 30 months of probation, $736 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERG, Samantha L., 34, 3313 Hogarth St., retail theft Jan. 8, 2022, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
RUDA, Santua, 41, 708 Jones St., disorderly conduct Sept. 21, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BRUNEAU, Travis P., 32, Whitehall, threatening or obscene computer message Aug. 30, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
MOLNAR, John J., 56, Phoenix, Md., stalking and burglary June 12, 2021, and possession of methamphetamine June 13, 2021, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,647 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
CAMPBELL, Joseph A., 52, 2997 S. Prairie View Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 19, 2021, $538 fine, 40 days jail.