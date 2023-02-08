Chippewa County
Found guilty
BILDERBACK, Ricky J., 60, 3635 Valley View Place, Eau Claire, possession of narcotic drugs April 30, 2021, 3½ years of probation, $414 fine, $2,400 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
COYLE, Michael S., 47, 20½ W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1 and Aug. 8, 2021, three years of probation, $1,076 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MURPHY, Shannon B., 41, Eau Claire, bail jumping March 19, one year of probation, $538 fine.
OJIBWAY, Cassondra K., 34, E5444 Highway BB, Menomonie, possession of illegally obtained prescription May 24, 2021, $463 fine.
JANOTA, Clarence P., 57, New Auburn, third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content July 5, $1,750 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
OLSON, Colton R., 20, Mondovi, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Feb. 16, 2022, three years of probation, $985 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HERMAN, Darrel E., 49, Annandale, Minn., receiving or concealing stolen property March 3, 2021, one year of probation, $473 fine.
WORM, Heather M., 40, New London, delivering illegal articles to inmate Oct. 4, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
XIONG, Priscilla K., 31, 2117 115th St., Chippewa Falls, eluding an officer Nov. 24, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 4 and Sept. 7, $1,614 fine, one year jail.
STANLEY Jr., Sammy L., 54, 617A Walden Court, Altoona, battery and resisting an officer Aug. 9, 2021, one year of probation, $926 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BOWE, Tiffany M., 28, Osseo, resisting or obstructing an officer Sept. 4, $1,447 fine.
Probation revocation
DODSON, Austin D.A., 25, 26 Jefferson Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 15, 2021, $534 fine, six months jail.
ANDERSON, Jakob C., 20, 2144 90th St., Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Feb. 12, 2021, battery June 7, 2019, criminal damage to property July 17, 2019, and possession of marijuana Aug. 13, 2019, $2,595 fine, seven months jail.
OLSON, Colton R., 20, Mondovi, possession of cocaine Jan. 31, 2022, $447 fine, 10 months jail.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BERRY, Dean E., 56, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Dec. 18, $543 fine.
JACKSON, Jerry A., 57, 211 Second Ave., Chippewa Falls, theft July 30, one year of probation, $443 fine.
SIMMONS, Muhammad S., 43, 3069 Runway Ave., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon May 1, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERGERON, Jesse J., 21, 623 Fleming Ave., operating after revocation Oct. 12, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
SECORA, Bjonca K., 33, 905 16th St. S.E., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 11, 2022, and criminal trespass Sept. 22, 2021, $1,030 fine, five months jail.
BISHOP, Darren J., 31, 3136 Craig Road, forgery April 14, 2020, and identity theft April 15, 2020, $1,146 fine, one year jail.
OTTMAN, Jeremy R., 44, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, non-narcotics delivery Feb. 1, 2018, one year prison, two years of extended supervision, $571 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BALDERAZ, Robert C., 39, Strum, bail jumping Dec. 5, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Feb. 20, 2020, $1,139 fine, nine months jail.