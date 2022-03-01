Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WHALEY, Joshua J., 30, Augusta, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 27 and operating after revocation Nov. 6, 2020, $886 fine.
LEMOS, Albert J., 65, 2507 S. Hastings Way, causing mental harm to child Jan. 23, 2021, 7½ years of probation, $518 fine, six months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have unsupervised contact with children.
DOWDY, Shae A., 44, Green Bay, threats to injure or accuse of a crime Nov. 28, 2020, one year of probation, $528 fine.
MacDONALD, Adam T., 42, 825 Pine Needle Drive, Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation and disorderly conduct Sept. 22, 2020, $836 fine, 60 days jail.
JOCHUM, Charles R., 18, 2816 Wellington Drive West, battery Oct. 20, $443 fine, 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
RODRIGUEZ, Paige A., 32, 2511 Golf Road, two counts of criminal damage to property Aug. 21, 2020, and July 20, 2019, and battery and obstructing an officer July 20, 2019, two years of probation, $1,883 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
STRABLEY, Sean J., 34, La Crosse, possession of materials for manufacturing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place July 9, 2020, three years of probation, $1,336 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ERICKSON, Jesse L., 37, 2019 Fourth St., identity theft Dec. 10 and obstructing an officer Dec. 3, $961 fine.
LOESCHER, Jason L., 35, 809 Van Es Parkway, receiving stolen property March 17, 2020, disorderly conduct July 10, 2020, and two counts of burglary April 13, 2020, and May 21, 2020, four years of probation, $1,501 fine, no contact with the victims.
WENDT, Richard J., 41, New Auburn, obstructing an officer June 21, 2020, $443 fine.
TAYLOR, Cody K., 42, Hayward, retail theft Sept. 23, $643 fine.
WILLIAMS, Cody T., 27, Ellsworth, operating after revocation Oct. 30, 2020, $443 fine.
NGUYEN, Robert B., 24, 443½ Gilbert Ave., battery and disorderly conduct Sept. 12, 2020, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GARNER, Trenton W., 21, 1105 State St., criminal damage to property Jan. 6, one year of probation, $453 fine.
JORDAN, Jeffrey T., 44, 629 Hobart St., battery Jan. 6, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 29, 1828 S. Hastings Way, intimidation of a victim, battery and bail jumping Dec. 23, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TAYLOR, Stuart A., 40, Wisconsin Dells, battery Oct. 5, $343 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
FOGELTANZ, Julian S., 26, Elk Mound, battery Sept. 1 and third-offense drunken driving June 5, $2,324 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
DIAMOND, Daquan D., 24, 1949 Declaration Drive, attempting to flee an officer July 13, 2020, $538 fine, one year jail.
JORDAN, Jeffrey T., 44, 629 Hobart St., criminal damage to property Oct. 16, 2020, $453 fine, 41 days jail.
SALZWEDEL, Ashli C., 35, 1030 W. Hamilton Ave., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 28, 2020, neglecting a child April 1, 2019, and two counts of burglary July and August 2015, 18 months prison, two years of extended supervision, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.