Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CHAMBERLAIN, Zachary, 47, Faribault, Minn., bail jumping March 21, 2017, and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 8, 2017, $886 fine.
WICHELMAN, Erika L., 27, 828 Veronica St., Chippewa Falls, theft July 10, 2018, $453 fine.
OKOROJI, Chizaram P., 31, 2307 Fifth St., theft Sept. 11, 2019, obstructing an officer Oct. 4, 2019, and theft Jan. 31, 2018, $1,349 fine, jail time served.
YANG. Michael W., 21, S8460 Lowes Creek Road, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 4, 2019, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
TRIPLETT, Raymond L., 31, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 12, $528 fine, jail time served.
MELGARD, Matthew J., 38, 1144 Primrose Lane, Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Oct. 15, $886 fine.
HUBBARD, Thomas S., 32, Hodgenville, Ky., possession of a firearm while intoxicated Sept. 7, $443 fine.
BAKEMAN, James W., 51, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine June 20, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUTCOSKY, Dion L., 21, Amery, retail theft Nov. 18, 2019, $453 fine.
HINZ, Carly B., 40, Elk Mound, identity theft and second-offense possession of cocaine Dec. 7, retail theft Dec. 21, 2018, and obstructing an officer Dec. 11, 2018, two years of probation, $2,492 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
OLSON, Lyle P., 27, Osseo, possession of marijuana Dec. 10, $443 fine.
MOUA, Ying H., 31, 5737 Renee Drive, disorderly conduct Dec. 8, $543 fine.
HOUSE, Jonatthan W., 33, 1006 Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Oct. 3, 2019, $443 fine.
BADALUCO, Austin A., 20, 19038 N. 61st Ave., Chippewa Falls, retail theft April 6, 2019, $453 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
McKENNEY, Brett R., 38, 4457 Fuller Ave., battery Sept. 13, 2018, $959 fine.
KRAMAS, Jacob M., 30, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 12, $443 fine.
MAYER, Bryan W., 51, 506 Island St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Dec. 8, 2019, disorderly conduct Oct. 11, 2019, and retail theft Oct. 17, 2019, $1,389 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 41, S3797 Silver Spring Court, bail jumping Jan. 15 and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DECORA, Forest R., 32, 624 Broadway St., two counts of bail jumping Sept. 4 and July 27, third-offense drunken driving June 23, and fourth-offense drunken driving May 23, three years of probation, $5,345 fine, eight months jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 46, Cornell, identity theft Jan. 9, 2020, two years of probation, $568 fine, 80 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
STEPHAN, Sara A., 26, 4836 Ritsch Court, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, 2019, Nov. 6, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2017, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Feb. 15, 2018, and forgery Dec. 18, 2017, $3,045 fine, eight months jail.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 41, S3797 Silver Spring Court, bail jumping Dec. 1, 2018, $447 fine, 81 days jail.