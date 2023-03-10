Dunn County
Found guilty
BRENIZER, Kevin O., 59, 1814 Wilson St., Menomonie, operating after revocation Oct. 28, $463 fine.
WILD, Ronald S., 58, Whitewater, bail jumping and fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 31, $3,115 fine, 270 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
TOLIVER, Ashley M., 35, St. Paul, Minn., possession of marijuana July 23, $463 fine.
MARTIN, Robert L., 52, Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 28, 2021, $5,513 fine, 330 days jail, license revoked three years.
MELVILLE, Greyson R., 23, Brooklyn Park, Minn., battery Sept. 4, one year of probation, $640 fine. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
HIGH, Jacquelyn P., 51, Woodville, possession of drug paraphernalia July 13, 2021, $463 fine.
HALVERSON, Lindsay M., 24, Arkansaw, two counts of theft Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2021, two years of probation, $1,537 fine. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
LEHRKE, Asa A., 57, Deer Lodge, Mont., disorderly conduct July 19, $563 fine.
XIONG, Bao X., 27, 1978 Southridge Ave., Menomonie, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 10, 2021, $1,567 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
KERR, Keith A., 59, 2502 Fryklund Dr., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine.
STAMBAUGH, Michael J., 35, Elmwood, burglary and bail jumping March 24, 2022, and possession of methamphetamine April 28, 2021, three years of probation, $2,134 fine, ordered to complete treatment court.
STRANDBERG, Alex P., 25, Alma Center, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 7, 2019, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GIFFORD, Adam D., 33, Elk Mound, possession of marijuana July 15, $478 fine.
SCHMIDT, Bowen M., 47, 405 19th Ave. West, Menomonie, operating after revocation Aug. 27, $478 fine.
BASKIN, Dustin C., 38, Elmwood, bail jumping Sept. 24, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
FREMOUW, Jeffrey A., 34, Cornell, disorderly conduct July 5, $705 fine.
ALWIN, Wesley E., 32, 1828 S. Hastings Way, strangulation and suffocation May 14, three years of probation, $638 fine.
TOUVELL, William A., 42, Nekoosa, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a license Oct. 5, $463 fine.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STRANDBERG, Alex P., 25, 1230 Oxford Ave., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Jan. 24, 2022, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
FRAZIER, Chelsea O., 29, 4900 Olson Dr., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 1, 2019, three years of probation, $1,894 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MASANZ, Jamie M., 43, Ladysmith, battery and disorderly conduct July 28, two years of probation, $1,086 fine.
CATURIA, Jeremiah J., 33, 1132 State St., bail jumping June 17 and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 8, 2021, three years of probation, $1,535 fine, $80 per month restitution.
ADELMAN, Nathaniel R.E., 45, 13624 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 2, five years prison, five years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HAIR, Sabrina M., 46, N4584 440th St., Menomonie, possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 18, 2022, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.