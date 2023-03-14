Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LIVINGSTON, Troy A., 46, Osseo, two counts of operating after revocation March 8, 2022, and March 30, 2022, $886 fine.
BAUTCH, David A., 35, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property and two counts of bail jumping July 31, three years of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to have contact with Pentecostal Assembly Church, Kwik Trip stores or U.S. Federal Building in Eau Claire.
KRAMAS, Jacob M., 32, 721 Oxford Ave., criminal damage to property Nov. 4, $503 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WELLS, Le’Donte A., 33, 2735 Western Ave., possession of cocaine June 9, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
OLINGER, Sidney T., 33, 2523 Golf Road, bail jumping Jan. 23 and contact after a domestic abuse arrest Dec. 18, 18 months of probation, $998 fine.
McKAY, Angela R., 37, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and bail jumping March 19, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WICKWARE, Blake A., 39, 2710 LaSalle St., possession of amphetamine April 9, $443 fine, four days jail.
STENCIL, Keyandra R., 27, 1813 Eighth St., operating after revocation Dec. 25, $443 fine.
BRADEN, Mark E., 61, 2320 N. Hillcrest Parkway, operating after revocation May 18, $443 fine.
KRAFT, Ralph D., 58, Holcombe, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation Dec. 1, 2021, $886 fine.
Probation revocation
DIAMOND, Daquan D., 25, 3934 139th St., Chippewa Falls, eluding an officer Nov. 9, 2021, two years prison, two years of extended supervision, $1,073 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., 24, 1825 Peterson Ave., bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 11, 2021, $988 fine, five months jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
HILTON, Isaac I., 38, Lena, unlawful use of a phone and disorderly conduct Feb. 16, 2022, two years of probation, $926 fine.
SAYRE, Natasha L., 39, 226 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine May 20, 2021, two years of probation, $1,500 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAIR, Sabrina M., 46, N4584 440th St., Menomonie, amphetamine delivery Dec. 21, 2021, and possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 1, 2021, three years of probation, $1,196 fine, 180 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RIEBE, Seth I., 32, 104 N. Rural St., Chippewa Falls, resisting or obstructing an officer Feb. 2 and battery and bail jumping April 3, two years of probation, $989 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
NEMITZ, James E., 42, Bloomer, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 20 and Jan. 15, 2020, three years of probation, $1,076 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CALDWELL, Rick L., 30, 1117 Imperial Circle, neglecting a child and resisting or obstructing an officer July 24, and possession of narcotic drugs Nov. 25, 2017, three years of probation, $1,539 fine, 180 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HOEGE, Sarick W., 24, New Auburn, six counts of theft July 13, 2020, July 29, 2020, June 1, 2020, July 13, 2020, July 17, 2020, and June 25, 2020, three years of probation, $2,838 fine, restitution, 120 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.