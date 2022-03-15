Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DODSON, Austin D., 24, 311 W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 16, 2020, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LINDBERG, Benjamin J., 41, Concord, Calif., two counts of failure to update information as a sex offender April 21, 2006, and June 15, 2004, $1,245 fine, 10 days jail.
KMIECIAK, Jamie A., 33, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Jan. 20, $443 fine.
SCHLOMER, Darby L., 53, 4900 Olson Drive, disorderly conduct Jan. 15, $443 fine.
RUHE, Samuel J., 25, 709 McDonough St., disorderly conduct Nov. 19, $1,974 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
WYANT, Robert C., 31, 1331 Snelling St., battery and criminal damage to property Dec. 11, three years of probation, $1,086 fine.
FURLER, Angela J., 36, 3626 Seymour Road, disorderly conduct Dec. 20, bail jumping Nov. 26, physical abuse of a child June 4 and resisting an officer April 24, three years of probation, $1,922 fine, 10 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with Eau Claire County Department of Human Services rules.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., 23, 1825 Peterson Ave., bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 11, two years of probation, $961 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
LANDWEHR, Dustin L.T., 40, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine April 13, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
THOMS, Jesse D., 30, E3338 690th Ave., Menomonie, possession of marijuana and operating after revocation April 6, 2020, $886 fine.
SMITH, Abigail L., 26, Colfax, two counts of identity theft Dec. 17 and May 18, 2020, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 17 and June 21, and two counts of bail jumping Dec. 17 and June 21, three years of probation, $2,118 fine, 42 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSON, Rollie P., 28, 937 W. Hamilton Ave., second-offense drunken driving Sept. 18, $1,468 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
CLINE, Clifford J., 45, 912 Cameron Trail, disorderly conduct April 20, 2020, $543 fine.
BURKHOLDER, Sheldon R., 33, 109 S. Michigan St., two counts of marijuana delivery Aug. 20 and 24, 2020, and cocaine delivery Aug. 20, 2020, four years of probation, $1,654 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
ALF, Justin L., 30, N2683 730th St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine July 7, 2020, bail jumping and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 11, 2018, and April 6, 2018, $3,979 fine, one year jail.
SPERRY, Christopher J., 37, 3136 Craig Road, drive or operate vehicle without owner's consent June 5, 2020, $3,293 fine, 78 days jail.
KOLPIEN-FISHER, Saphyre L., 22, 918 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, escape Oct. 17, 2019, identity theft Jan. 12, 2020, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 5, 2019, and Aug. 5, 2019, $2,267 fine, 230 days jail.
SMITH, Caleb T., 39, 215 W. Polk Ave., two counts of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer May 1, 2020, nine months jail.
CHRISTNER, Jessica A., 41, 816 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Feb. 25, 2020, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, 2020, $1,568 fine, eight months jail.