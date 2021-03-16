Eau Claire County
Found guilty
McKENNEY, Brett R., 38, 4457 Fuller Ave., battery Sept. 13, 2018, $959 fine.
KRAMAS, Jacob M., 30, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 12, $443 fine.
MAYER, Bryan W., 51, 506 Island St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Dec. 8, 2019, disorderly conduct Oct. 11, 2019, and retail theft Oct. 17, 2019, $1,389 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 41, S3797 Silver Spring Court, bail jumping Jan. 15 and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DECORA, Forest R., 32, 624 Broadway St., two counts of bail jumping Sept. 4 and July 27, third-offense drunken driving June 23, and fourth-offense drunken driving May 23, three years of probation, $5,345 fine, eight months jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 46, Cornell, identity theft Jan. 9, 2020, two years of probation, $568 fine, 80 hours of community service.
WERNICKE, Zachary M., 31, Whitehall, two counts of battery Sept. 16 and 17, $886 fine.
SYKORA, Dennis J., 47, 1222½ Bellevue Ave., second-offense drunken driving Jan. 18, 2020, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LADD, Cody A., 35, 618 S. Barstow St., criminal trespass to dwelling and criminal damage to property Jan. 12, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer Nov. 16, and battery Oct. 28, three years of probation, $2,416 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BORNHORST, Allie E., 28, 617 W. Willow St., Chippewa Falls, retail theft Nov. 17, 2019, $493 fine.
O'CONNOR, Steven J., 33, 18633 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and fourth-offense drunken driving Feb. 22, 2020, three years of probation, $2,374 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERTRANG, Caleb J., 20, 2017 Vine St., criminal damage to property Oct. 25, one year of probation, $298 fine.
PAQUETTE, George H., 40, 6138 Aspen Ridge Drive, possession of a controlled substance Oct. 1, $443 fine.
BASH, Tye E., 37, 1224½ First Ave., third-offense drunken driving Sept. 23, $1,780 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
MALLO, Jacob S., 22, 1312 Garfield Ave., Altoona, theft in a business setting Sept. 1, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
Probation revocation
STEPHAN, Sara A., 26, 4836 Ritsch Court, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, 2019, Nov. 6, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2017, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Feb. 15, 2018, and forgery Dec. 18, 2017, $3,045 fine, eight months jail.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 41, S3797 Silver Spring Court, bail jumping Dec. 1, 2018, $447 fine, 81 days jail.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 46, Cornell, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine July 24, 2019, $1,115 fine, five months jail.
SMITH, Kyle J., 34, Eau Claire, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent June 24, 2017, July 1, 2017, and July 2, 2017, and attempting to flee an officer and possession of methamphetamine July 2, 2017, $4,500 fine, 11 months jail.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, delivery of designer drugs Jan. 31, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $256 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.