Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MALLO, Jacob S., 22, 1312 Garfield Ave., Altoona, theft in a business setting Sept. 1, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
BIGELOW, Scott E., 48, Fairchild, operating after revocation May 24, 2019, $443 fine.
SOCKNESS, Abigail P., 18, 918 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 18, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ACKERLEY, Anthony M., 38, 2609 Thomas Drive, bail jumping May 14 and fourth-offense drunken driving March 25, three years of probation, $2,323 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
MEIER, Travis J., 23, 2305 Frank St., criminal damage to property Dec. 27, 2019, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
VALDEZ, Alisha M., 38, Fall Creek, fifth-offense drunken driving Dec. 12, 2019, two years of probation, $1,855 fine, six months jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
TOMCZAK, Logan R., 23, 3275 Fern Court, bail jumping Feb. 2, $443 fine.
HERBISON, Leslie A., 61, 2430 14th St., possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 16, $443 fine.
McLEMORE, Riley Z., 19, 2035 Schult St., issuing a worthless check Dec. 14, 2019, and operating after revocation May 3, $996 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
HINTERBERG, Crystal M., 32, 702 Cameron St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 17 and Oct. 23, 2019, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 8, 2020, and March 2, and two counts of bail jumping March 2 and Feb. 22, 2020, three years of probation, $3,108 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users, forfeit all money seized to West Central Drug Task Force.
Probation revocation
STEPHAN, Sara A., 26, 4836 Ritsch Court, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, 2019, Nov. 6, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2017, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Feb. 15, 2018, and forgery Dec. 18, 2017, $3,045 fine, eight months jail.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 41, S3797 Silver Spring Court, bail jumping Dec. 1, 2018, $447 fine, 81 days jail.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 46, Cornell, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine July 24, 2019, $1,115 fine, five months jail.
SMITH, Kyle J., 34, Eau Claire, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 24, 2017, July 1, 2017, and July 2, 2017, and attempting to flee an officer and possession of methamphetamine July 2, 2017, $4,500 fine, 11 months jail.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, delivery of designer drugs Jan. 31, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $256 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FELIX, Brandon E., 22, 710 Second Ave., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer Dec. 17, 2019, bail jumping and obstructing an officer Oct. 20, 2019, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents May 1, 2019, forgery Aug. 29, 2019, and theft Aug. 4, 2019, $3,809 fine, 220 days jail.
PREMO, Andrew R., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and obstructing an officer July 25, 2019, $971 fine, one year jail.