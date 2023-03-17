Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SCHICK, Dale R., 50, Mauston, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and eluding an officer Dec. 22, 2021, and retail theft Dec. 21, 2021, two years of probation, $1,489 fine.
SUTHERLAND, Katherine L., 30, S7445 Homestead Road, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 30, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUTSCHMAN, Amber L., 34, 721 Superior St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct July 26, one year of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CAMPBELL, Anthony B., 65, 515 Erin St., resisting or failing to stop Dec. 11, $443 fine.
MOUA, Chong N., 49, Eau Claire, methamphetamine delivery Aug. 6, three years prison, five years of extended supervision, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DETERS, Cole W., 27, 2120 N. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 9, 2022, $1,594 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
CLOUD, George, 52, 721 Oxford Ave., two counts of bail jumping Jan. 9 and Dec. 27, and lewd and lascivious behavior Dec. 17, $1,329 fine, 60 days jail.
NEMITZ, James E., 42, Bloomer, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, two years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SOUNG, John A., 46, 843 Revere St., bail jumping April 11, disorderly conduct Jan. 18, 2022, and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 20, 2022, $1,329 fine, nine months jail.
KUSNIERZ, Ross A., 39, La Crosse, retail theft Nov. 12, 2021, $744 fine.
Probation revocation
STROMME, Joshua O., 33, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping July 7, 2021, and June 2, 2021, and throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker March 1, 2021, $1,590 fine, 349 days jail.
Chippewa County
Probation revocation
McILQUHAM, Theodore S., 35, 1128 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine March 14, 2021, $545 fine, one year jail.
Dunn County
Found guilty
KUBINSKI, Josiah K., 30, 2603 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, fourth-offense drunken driving July 25, 2021, third-offense drunken driving May 1, 2021, and disorderly conduct and bail jumping Aug. 27, 2021, $5,863 fine, 310 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
STEWART, Nelson R., 27, 2421 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 20, 2023, and disorderly conduct Sept. 5, two years of probation, $1,589 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
RIECKENBERG, Robert J., 45, Boyceville, second-offense drunken driving July 8, 2021, $1,567 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
SARNSTROM, Darla J., 62, Ladysmith, operating after revocation March 14, 2020, $518 fine.
STRATTON, Michael J., 41, Tomah, three counts of bail jumping April 5, 2022, and Dec. 17, 2021, possession of methamphetamine March 7, 2022, and theft Jan. 5, 2022, three years of probation, $4,398 fine.
RICHARDSON Jr., Rayco N., 21, E4072 440th Ave., Menomonie, third-degree sexual assault Feb. 1, 2021, five years of probation, $538 fine, nine months jail, no unsupervised contact with girls, register as a sex offender.
JENKINS, Rebecca S., 45, Cadott, obtain controlled substance by fraud Jan. 16, 2021, three years of probation, $538 fine.