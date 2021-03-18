Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ALLEN, Joseph L., 25, Chicago, criminal damage to property April 9, $453 fine.
PRIEVE, Karisa M., 24, 2404 Spooner Ave., Altoona, criminal damage to property Dec. 30, bail jumping Dec. 25 and possession of methamphetamine April 17, 2020, $1,290 fine, one year jail.
AHMED, Mohamed, 37, 828 Broadview Blvd., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Dec. 11, $443 fine.
SCHERR, Terry E., 38, Greenwood, operating after revocation Nov. 11, $443 fine.
KUNZ, Brandon G., 30, 1402 E. Clairemont Ave., criminal damage to property Oct. 7, one year of probation, $466 fine.
FELIX, Brandon E., 22, 710 Second Ave., threat to law enforcement officer Nov. 14, two years of probation, $185 fine.
HOFFMAN, Derek J., 26, Fall Creek, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 16, 2018, $886 fine.
ESTRADA, Anthony R., 35, 1622 Omaha St., bail jumping Sept. 16, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs Aug. 15 and Jan. 31, 2020, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 15 and March 25, 2019, and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 31, 2020, three years of probation, $3,133 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BILLYBOY, Angeline M., 40, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, retail theft June 29, $453 fine.
CHRISTENSON, Shelby L., 25, Beaver Dam, theft May 23, $186 fine.
PLUNKETT, Nicole M., 43, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, two counts of possession of methamphetamine March 2, 2020, and May 24, three years of probation, $352 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANNIS, Tanya M., 30, Manistee, Mich., resisting an officer Oct. 26, 2019, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 13, 2019, and battery Oct. 10, 2019, $1,554 fine, jail time served.
Probation revocation
STEPHAN, Sara A., 26, 4836 Ritsch Court, three counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, 2019, Nov. 6, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2017, bail jumping and possession of marijuana Feb. 15, 2018, and forgery Dec. 18, 2017, $3,045 fine, eight months jail.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 41, S3797 Silver Spring Court, bail jumping Dec. 1, 2018, $447 fine, 81 days jail.
DERAITUS, Scott W., 46, Cornell, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine July 24, 2019, $1,115 fine, five months jail.
SMITH, Kyle J., 34, Eau Claire, three counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent June 24, 2017, July 1, 2017, and July 2, 2017, and attempting to flee an officer and possession of methamphetamine July 2, 2017, $4,500 fine, 11 months jail.
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, delivery of designer drugs Jan. 31, 2017, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $256 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FELIX, Brandon E., 22, 710 Second Ave., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer Dec. 17, 2019, bail jumping and obstructing an officer Oct. 20, 2019, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents May 1, 2019, forgery Aug. 29, 2019, theft Aug. 4, 2019, and criminal damage to property Sept. 10, 2018, $4,715 fine, 220 days jail.
PREMO, Andrew R., 30, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and obstructing an officer July 25, 2019, $971 fine, one year jail.