Eau Claire County
Found guilty
VEZINA, Keenen A., 23, Fairchild, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 11 and retail theft Sept. 9, two years of probation, $527 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STAFFORD, Bennie U., 58, Eau Claire, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 14, 2020, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
COX-TUJ, Rachel A., 31, Eau Claire, criminal trespass July 19, retail theft July 2, and two counts of operating vehicle without owner’s consent June 25 and April 28, three years of probation, $1,307 fine.
BARNES, Dennis L., 32, 424 Goldsmith St., Chippewa Falls, hit and run attended vehicle July 26, 2019, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
TURGESON, Kelly L., 35, 1215 Technology Way, Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Feb. 22, 2020, and bail jumping June 11, 2019, $886 fine.
OLSEN, Tonya L., 47, 618 S. Barstow St., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Jan. 17, $1,086 fine.
SPERRY, Christopher J., 36, 3136 Craig Road, substantial battery Aug. 22, and drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent June 5, two years of probation, $923 fine.
RYAN, Robert J., 57, West Allis, second-offense drunken driving June 30, $1,441 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
YOUNG Jr., John D., 30, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., bail jumping Nov. 20, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, 2019, three years of probation, $363 fine.
KIGEN, Clement K., 44, Superior, fifth-offense drunken driving Oct. 12, 2019, two years of probation, $1,819 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.
MILLS, Jordan P., 24, 1704 E. Lexington Blvd., bail jumping Nov. 14 and second-offense drunken driving Aug. 29, 2019, $2,034 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
MANGUM, Rodney F., 61, 558 Germania St., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Oct. 13, $443 fine.
KIRCHOFF, Patrick R., 35, 4725 Puttor Drive, disorderly conduct Sept. 14, one year of probation, $443 fine.
JAENKE-ANNIS, Kyle T., 34, Rice Lake, theft April 15, $443 fine.
SOVEREIGN, Isabel M., 23, Madison, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Sept. 15, 2019, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 21, 713 Vine St., obstructing an officer Jan. 11, $443 fine.
ZEZULKA, Ann M., 28, 2016 Leonard Court, methamphetamine delivery Sept. 30 and uttering a forgery Aug. 1, six years of probation, $1,206 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BOOTH, Jeffery L., 59, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Oct. 29, 2018, $543 fine, 90 days jail.
SIITER, Justin A., 36, Barron, bail jumping June 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BASH, Caleb J., 32, 18448 54th Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 11, $3,302 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
EALEY, Isabella J., 27, North Fond du Lac, obstructing an officer Aug. 3, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
NADOLNY, Samuel J., 26, 2516 Abbe Hill Drive, strangulation and suffocation April 9, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,524 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
ERICKSON, Jared A., 35, 315 Oak St., possession of methamphetamine April 9, 2019, $563 fine, nine months jail.