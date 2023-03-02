Dunn County
Found guilty
FLYNN, William P., 47, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 3, one year of probation, $463 fine.
CUNNINGHAM, Sarah L., 35, E4637 380th Ave., Menomonie, battery Jan. 9, one year of probation, $563 fine.
STEWART, Isaiah M., 26, Marinette, possession of marijuana July 29, $463 fine, handgun to be forfeited to State Patrol.
CAREY, Michael J., 41, 759 First St. E., Altoona, operating after revocation Jan. 9, 2021, $463 fine.
GREEN Sr., Jab T., 39, 1818 Randall St., Eau Claire, retail theft by altering price Dec. 17, 2021, one year of probation, $692 fine, 10 days jail, ordered not to have contact with Fleet Farm in Menomonie.
WIINAMAKI, Robert D., 66, N5212 557th St., Menomonie, third-offense drunken driving May 11, $1,819 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
WALLACE, Holly A., 26, 2421 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, bail jumping July 4, one year of probation, $463 fine.
ROBINSON, Jamie G., 38, Boyd, bail jumping Feb. 11, 2022, two years of probation, $538 fine.
GALLARDO, Lynnette N., 42, Marysville, Calif., operating vehicle without consent March 18, 2022, $473 fine.
CONRAD, Tayler J., 26, 868 Stout St., Menomonie, possession of marijuana March 18, 2020, $1,498 fine, two days jail.
PAHL, Thomas R., 29, W6855 Spehle Road, possession of marijuana March 26, 2021, one year of probation, $1,313 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CLIMER, Heath C., 49, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 16 and threat to law enforcement officer Jan. 10, 2022, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
OSTERBERG, Matthew D., 31, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Jan. 6, $543 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
LOWERY, Bradley A., 45, 908 S. Barstow St., operating after revocation Dec. 17, $443 fine.
JENKINS, Donta L., 42, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Nov. 1, $443 fine, 90 days jail.
PAQUETTE, George H., 42, 703½ Broadway St., possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 10, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
TIEH, Javaughn E., 25, Mounds View, Minn., retail theft April 27, two years of probation, $3,302 fine, ordered not to have contact with any Target location.
COURT, Robert K., 35 603½ Balcom St., disorderly conduct May 18, $543 fine, 14 days jail.
JIMENEZ PACHECO, Yosimar, 36, Staten Island, N.Y., obstructing an officer Oct. 22, $443 fine.
POINDEXTER, Laurana L., 26, Humbird, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft Aug. 23, four years prison, five years of extended supervision, $1,046 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
POINDEXTER, Laurana L., 26, Humbird, drive or operate vehicle without owner’s consent Feb. 14, 2022, four years prison, two years of extended supervision, $706 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
BAKER, Colton G., 29, Bloomer, battery July 17, $563 fine, four days jail.
LANGRECK, Tamara J., 56, 716½ Churchill St., operating after revocation Jan. 12, $599 fine.
ALLEN, Cecil G., 50, Minneapolis, possession of marijuana May 12, 2019, $693 fine.
LOR, Eugene C., 31, 4480 115th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 1, $1,435 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.