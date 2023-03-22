Eau Claire County
Found guilty
OLSON, Broderick M., 23, Hixton, disorderly conduct Nov. 6, $443 fine.
SHUTES, Edward D., 37, 1202 Omaha St., operating after revocation Jan. 6, $443 fine.
MARKWALDER, Tiffany A., 29, 3123 Eldorado Blvd., operating after revocation May 25, $443 fine.
JAMES, Jay O., 45, Elk Mound, negligent operation of a motor vehicle May 2, 2020, $932 fine.
UTIC, Mackenzie M., 29, 881 Kari Drive, two counts of disorderly conduct Oct. 5 and May 24, and mistreating animals May 24, 18 months of probation, $1,229 fine.
WARDON, Trey E., 31, 678 Wisconsin St., burglary Jan. 1, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NGUYEN, Hieu T., 50, 3204 Summerfield Drive, carrying a concealed knife Aug. 29 and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 1, $886 fine, 10 days jail.
PETTIS Jr., James E., 41, 1420 Bartlett Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation Sept. 19 and two counts of bail jumping June 27 and 28, three years of probation, $1,461 fine.
HINTZ, Terry R., 64, E3371 James Lane, second-offense drunken driving March 26, 2021, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
COOK, Timothy W., 32, Cameron, two counts of disorderly conduct May 8 and June 6, 2020, $886 fine.
Probation revocation
DRIER, Braden J., 30, 2006 Manor Court, fourth-offense drunken driving May 8, 2020, $601 fine, 227 days jail.
GRANT, James E., 33, 624 Saxwood Road, Altoona, theft July 24, 2019, and disorderly conduct Jan. 13, 2019, $1,417 fine, six months jail.
Chippewa County
Found guilty
JACOBSON, Ashley R., 39, Osseo, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 20, 2020, $1,498 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
TAYLOR, Carson J., 32, 4900 Olson Drive, third-offense drunken driving March 6, 2022, $2,506 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock one year.
KANE, Joshua J., 36, Stanley, third-offense drunken driving May 6, $1,820 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock one year.
LAUTERBACH, Shawn T., 30, New Richmond, disorderly conduct Dec. 23 $463 fine.
ECKERMAN, William R., 65, Balsam Lake, possession of methamphetamine May 15, 2021, two years of probation, $538 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FULLER, Anthony K., 58, Saint Francis, Minn., disorderly conduct Aug. 14, $563 fine, 20 days jail.
HABERLING, Christian T., 25, Oshkosh, take and drive vehicle without consent Jan. 17, 2021, 30 months of probation, $548 fine, ordered not to enter taverns.
CINTRON, Joe, 40, Deltona, Fla., intimidating a victim Sept. 28, 2019, six months jail, $4,751 fine.
SCHMITT, Kyle R., 41, 2918 Leslie Lane, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Dec. 21, one year of probation, $563 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MENTINK, Travis E., 39, 1114 Imperial Circle, Eau Claire, burglary July 19, 2021, and theft Aug. 5, 2021, 30 months prison, 30 months of extended supervision, $562 fine, $2,090 restitution.
VANG, Xai, 44, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation Oct. 10, $579 fine.
Dunn County
Found guilty
ROCK, Anthony T., 48, 701 N. Broadway St., Menomonie, attempt to disarm a peace officer June 18, two counts of bail jumping June 18 and Nov. 17, 2021, and battery Nov. 17, 2021, two years of probation, $1,942 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
McNULTY, Brett M., 40, Hannibal, bail jumping Sept. 24, one year of probation, $463 fine.
ANGLIN, Brian P., 1027 Prairie Circle, Menomonie, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer Sept. 26, one year of probation, $538 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.